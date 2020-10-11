Image Source : PTI Bihar Election 2020: BJP releases list of 46 candidates for 2nd phase, Renu Devi to contest from Bettiah

The BJP on Sunday released a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of Bihar Elections. Renu Devi to contest from Bettiah, Mithilesh Tiwari from Baikunthpur and Asha Sinha from Danapur Assembly Constituency. The BJP Central Election Committee on Saturday finalised the candidates list for the second phase, polling for which will take place on November 3.

BJP releases a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of #BiharElections2020



Renu Devi to contest from Bettiah, Mithilesh Tiwari from Baikunthpur and Asha Sinha from Danapur Assembly Constituency. pic.twitter.com/WD4JT1cLkN — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

BJP-JDU alliance

The BJP will fight on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JDU will fight on 122 seats. The JDU will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Recently, the LJP decided to go solo and field candidates against the JDU, with rising acrimony between the two Bihar-based parties.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released a list of 16 candidates for the upcoming State Assembly by-elections to be held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha.

The list of the candidates was finalized in Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held by BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi at party headquarters on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting.

