Image Source : PTI Bihar: Stages collapse during Congress rallies in Darbhanga, West Champaran

The stage on which Congress candidate from Jale assembly seat, Mashkoor Ahmad Usman was addressing a rally broke and collapsed in Bihar's Darbhanga on Thursday. In a similar incident, another stage collapsed and took down party leaders Imran Pratapgarhi and Akhilesh Singh along with several party workers who were on the dias, during a Congress rally at Bagahi Deoraj in Champaran.

The Congress is fighting the Assembly elections in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (ML)(L) in the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

The first phase of the election was held October 28, while the next phases will be on November 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

