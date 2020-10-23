Opposition has formed 'pitara' against NDA, they call it 'Mahagathbandhan': PM Modi in Gaya

Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses rally in Gaya

Opposition parties have formed a 'pitara' (box) against NDA called Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gaya on Friday adding that the grand alliance allowed Naxal movement in the past. "The opposition parties have formed a 'pitara' against NDA, they call it 'Mahagathbandhan'. But each and every citizen of Bihar is aware of every bit of that Mahagathbandhan which allowed Naxal movement in the past," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Gaya.

When action is taken on people who break the country, these people go and stand with them, PM Modi stated, adding that the model of these people has been to make Bihar sick and helpless.

"In the last few years, a lot of effort and strict actions have been taken to limit the activities of Naxals in the country. Naxal presence has now been restricted to limited areas," he added.

PM Modi further stated that Bihar elections are important due to two reasons, this is the first major election taking place amid COVID-19 where such a large number of polling is going to take place.

"So, it's important how Bihar will strengthen the public system while staying safe," he added.

"Secondly, this election is the first election of Bihar in this decade. With the victory of NDA, this election will strengthen Bihar's role in this decade. The people of Bihar were harmed in the 90's. Bihar was pushed into a morass of chaos and people have experienced it," he added.

Even today, at the root of many problems of Bihar, is the chaos and misrule of the 90s' decade. the state has come a long way, he added.

"Today you see a new Bihar being formed. The need for lanterns (RJD's electoral symbol) in today's Bihar is over. Today every poor household in Bihar has electricity, connection. Roads worth about Rs 22,000 crores have been built in villages of Bihar under PM Sadak Yojana," said PM Modi.

"Today institutes like engineering, medical colleges are being opened in Bihar. The state has also seen the time when the children here craved for even small schools. This entire region of Gaya has been the centre of knowledge, faith and spirituality of India," he added.

PM Modi stated that technology has shown its power in Bihar as well by empowering the poor people.

The Prime Minister is slated to hold a total of 12 election rallies in Bihar starting today.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(With agency inputs)

