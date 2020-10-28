'Those who taunted us over delay are clapping in applause', PM Modi invokes Ram Mandir at Darbhanga rally

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi rakes up Ayodhya issue at election rally in Darbhanga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raked up Ayodhya issue at an election rally in Darbhanga. He said that the Ram temple construction has begun and those who "taunted us over delay are clapping in applause".

"A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya... those in politics who used to ask us a date (of temple construction) are now compelled to applaud... It is the identity of BJP and NDA, we do what we promise," the PM said as he invoked the imagery of Goddess Sita and her father Janaka, the king of Mithila of which this north Bihar town became the capital later on.

PM Modi, who shared the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, lavished praise on the latter, calling him the "bhaavi mukhyamantri" (prospective CM) and crediting him with Bihar's economic turnaround. Hitting out at the RJD, PM Modi urged people not to vote for those who brought jungle raj in Bihar.

"People of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state," the PM added.

He said that the NDA is committed to development of Bihar and asked people to be beware of those greedily eyeing funds meant for state's welfare.

"Those preceded us in govt too obsessed with their 'commission', never cared about connectivity in regions like Mithila," he said.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that the building of AIIMS in Darbhanga will give great convenience to Mithilanchal. "Over Rs 1,200 crore has been sanctioned for Darbhanga AIIMS. With the construction of AIIMS here, people will not only get better health facilities, but seats for medical education will also increase."

The Prime Minister also urged people to request everyone to follow all precautionary measures against coronavirus. "I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been infected with the disease," he said.

Meanwhile, polling in the first phase is currently underway for 71 seats. Polling in the second phase will take place on November 3. The third and final phase will be held on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

