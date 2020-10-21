Image Source : ANI Bihar Election 2020: Chirag Paswan releases LJP manifesto

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday released party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Bihar. Making the "ghoshna patra" public, Chirag emphasises on the party's vision of "Bihar first Bihari first".

"Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing," he said during the unveiling of the manifesto.

Bihar: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan releases party's manifesto for the upcoming #BiharElections in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Qmq58rWo8U — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

The Chirag Paswan-led LJP had disassociated itself with the NDA in Bihar, putting candidates against JD(U) nominees in many places. Chirag, who had initially said he would go all out against the JD(U), has pitted about half-a-dozen nominees against the BJP too. While the BJP has called his party vote katua (vote splitter), he has advised them to choose their words wisely.

