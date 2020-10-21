Wednesday, October 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Bihar Election 2020: Chirag Paswan releases LJP manifesto

Bihar Election 2020: Chirag Paswan releases LJP manifesto

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday released party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Bihar. Making the "ghoshna patra" public, Chirag emphasises on the party's vision of "Bihar first Bihari first".

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2020 11:50 IST
chirag paswan ljp manifesto, chirag paswan, ljp manifesto, chirag paswan, ljp manifesto released, ch
Image Source : ANI

Bihar Election 2020: Chirag Paswan releases LJP manifesto 

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday released party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Bihar. Making the "ghoshna patra" public, Chirag emphasises on the party's vision of "Bihar first Bihari first". 

"Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing," he said during the unveiling of the manifesto.

The Chirag Paswan-led LJP had disassociated itself with the NDA in Bihar, putting candidates against JD(U) nominees in many places. Chirag, who had initially said he would go all out against the JD(U), has pitted about half-a-dozen nominees against the BJP too. While the BJP has called his party vote katua (vote splitter), he has advised them to choose their words wisely.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X