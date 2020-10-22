Bihar election 2020: Asaduddin Owaisi claims BJP wants its own CM, not Nitish Kumar

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PTI Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that the BJP wants to install its own Chief Minister in Bihar.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to install its own Chief Minister in Bihar. During an exclusive chat with India TV, Owaisi said that Nitish Kumar will not return to the chair after the elections, beginning from October 28.

"The BJP wants to install its own Chief Minister. We want to tell people of Bihar that the BJP wants its own CM and we have to stop them by voting in favour of Upendra Kushwaha," he said.

"Nitish Kumar will not become the Chief Minister. The BJP wants to see its own candidate in the office,"he added.

Owaisi also lashed out at Nitish Kumar, accusing him of betraying the people of Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar had promised work for 'Sangh free Bharat'. Lalu Yadav had said that he will stop Mohan Bhagwat and the Congress had made tall claims about secularism. But Nitish Kumar today is contesting the BJP,"he said.

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and AIMIM have announced a new front of six parties for the Bihar elections. The front has declared Upendra Kushwaha as its chief ministerial candidate. The "Grand Democratic Secular Front" comprises RLSP, AIMIM, BSP of Mayawati, Suhaldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Samajik Janata Dal (democratic) and Jantantrik Party (Socialist).

Bihar is slated to go to polls in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

