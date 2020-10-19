Bihar election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav woos Chirag Paswan, challenges Nitish Kumar for open debate

Image Source : PTI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav woos Chirag Paswan ahead of Bihar Assembly election.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed sympathy towards Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan as he said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's behaviour has been unfair towards Paswan.

"What Nitish Kumar Ji did with Chirag Paswan is not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father today more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan Ji is not among us and we are sad about it. Nitish Kumar did injustice with Chirag Paswan, his behaviour is unfair," Tejashwi, who is opposition's CM candidate, said.

Nitish Kumar is facing a barrage of criticism from Tejashwi and ally-turned-rival Chirag over handling of coronavirus situation in the state, floods, and law and order situation.

Although Tejashwi is going soft on Chirag, the latter has pledged allegiance towards the BJP. The LJP quit the NDA citing ideological differences with Nitish Kumar and has been vocal against the JD(U). The party has announced to field candidates on seats from where JD(U) is in the fray.

Tejashwi also threw a challenge to Nitish for a public debate on achievements of the JD(U) government in the past 15 years. The BJP and JD(U) have jointly ruled the state for 15 years, barring a four period from 2013 to 2017.

"I would request Nitish Kumar to debate on any of his achievements in the past 15 years. We can debate on his achievement and we should start a new debating trend. There should be a Chief Minister candidates' debate. Nitish Ji should accept my challenge," he said.

Tejashwi also claimed that people are angry with Nitish's functioning and exuded confidence that the RJD will form the next government in the state.

The LJP was a constituent of the NDA but had no representation in Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet. The LJP had joined ranks with the BJP after Nitish’s exit ahead of the 2014 general elections. When Nitish returned to the NDA in 2017, the LJP was already a constituent of the NDA. The LJP got one berth, but its minister Pashupati Paras had to resign after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hajipur in the general elections held in May 2019. The LJP has only two MLAs in the outgoing Legislative Assembly.

After LJP's exit, the NDA in Bihar now comprises four political parties — JD(U), BJP, VIP, and HAM. The state is slated to go to the polls in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10.

