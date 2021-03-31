Bengal polls 2021 second phase: Polling in 30 constituencies including Nandigram on April 1. Check list

Image Source : PTI EC officials prepare for second phase polls.

Polling for the second phase of West Bengal elections 2021 on 30 assembly constituencies will take place on Thursday (April 1). Earlier, polling on 30 seats in the first phase of Bengal polls was held on Saturday (March 27). Bengal assembly elections 2021 are taking place in 8 phases, while the counting of votes will be held on May 2. Take a look at the constituencies that will go to polls on Thursday.

S.No. Constituency Name Constituency Number 1 Gosaba (SC) 127 2 Patharpratima 130 3 Kakdwip 131 4 Sagar 132 5 Tamluk 203 6 Panskura Purba 204 7 Panskura Paschim 205 8 Moyna 206 9 Nandakumar 207 10 Mahisadal 208 11 Haldia (SC) 209 12 Nandigram 210 13 Chandipur 211 14 Kharagpur Sadar 214 15 Narayangarh 225 16 Sabang 226 17 Pingla 227 18 Debra 229 19 Daspur 230 20 Ghatal (SC) 231 21 Chandrakona (SC) 232 22 Keshpur (SC) 235 23 Taldangra 251 24 Bankura 252 25 Barjora 253 26 Onda 254 27 Bishnupur 255 28 Katulpur (SC) 256 29 Indus (SC) 257 30 Sonamukhi (SC) 258

Mamata Vs Suvendu in Nandigram

Nandigram will be of the prime focus in the second phase as the assembly seat will witness the tough competition between incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former close aide, now a BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

All eyes are on Nandigram ever since Banerjee had announced her candidature from there. Nandigram is considered to be a bastion of Trinamool and the Adhikari family, which has influence in nearby over two dozen seats. Banerjee has been camping at Nandigram for the last three days and will remain in the constituency till the voting day.

Election Commission all set to conduct 2nd phase of Bengal polls

The Election Commission said that it has completed all preparations for voting, and that its all-polling parties will reach polling stations by this evening.

"Not even difficult terrain, heavy rain and blocked roads can stop our dedicated officials, who are involved in election duties...for Phase II Polls tomorrow," the EC said as its poll parties headed polling booths through difficult terrains on way in Assam and West Bengal.

All the booths where polling will be held in the second phase will be put under proper security radar as most of the areas are very sensitive, and the borders of the state adjoining other states are being closely monitored, an EC official said.

