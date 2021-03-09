Bengal polls 2021: TMC manifesto today, Mamata Banerjee to file nomination from Nandigram on Wednesday

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bengal polls 2021: Trinamool Congress to release manifesto today

The Trinamool Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls on Tuesday. TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will release the election document in Kolkata before leaving for Nandigram from where she is entering the poll fray. Mamata will file her nomination from here on Wednesday.

The ruling TMC in its manifesto is likely to focus on employment and 'pro-people' schemes and projects. After unveiling the document, Banerjee will go to Nandigram where she will hold meetings with party workers. She will file her nomination from the seat next day. Senior party leaders are likely to accompany Mamata when she files her nomination.

Sticking her promise of fighting from Nandigram, Banerjee has left her traditional seat of Bhawanipur in Kolkata district from where she had won twice.

The BJP has fielded TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram. Adhikari, a prominent face of the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram in 2007, joined the BJP in December last year. Nandigram is a stronghold of Adhikari, who was elected on a Trinamool ticket from the high profile seat in 2016 before he became a Minister in the Banerjee-led state Cabinet.

He will file nomination papers from the seat on Friday. The politician has called Mamata an outsider in Nandigram and expressed confidence that the constituency will elect its “bhumiputra”. “I will defeat her and send her back to Kolkata,” he had said.

The BJP has emerged as the ruling TMC's main rival by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections. With the BJP's strength increasing in the state in the last few years, its leaders are upbeat that the party will end Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly polls.

The eight phases polling will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30. Nandigram will go to polls in the second phase on April 1.

