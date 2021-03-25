Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Bengal Polls 2021: Polling in Phase 1 to cover 30 seats - CHECK FULL LIST

Bengal Elections 2021, Phase 1 (30 seats): The stage is set for polling in the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. The first phase on March 27 will cover 30 constituencies. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the democratic exercise.

All Covid-19 protocols will be followed at the polling booths. The poll body has said that every person shall wear face mask during every election related activity. At the entry of hall/room/premises used for election purposes, thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out and sanitizer will be provided. Social distancing will be maintained as per the extant Covid-19 guidelines of the government and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Complete list of 30 Assembly Constituencies in the first phase

1. Patashpur 2. Kanthi Uttar 3. Bhagabanpur 4. Khejuri (SC) 5. Kanthi Dakshin 6. Ramnagar 7. Egra 8. Dantan 9. Nayagram (ST) 10. Gopiballavpur 11. Jhargram 12. Keshiary (ST) 13. Kharagpur 14. Garbeta 15. Salboni 16. Medinipur 17. Binpur (ST) 18. Bandwan (ST) 19. Balarampur 20. Baghmundi 21. Joypur 22. Purulia 23. Manbazar (ST) 24. Kashipur 25. Para (SC) 26. Raghunathpur (SC) 27. Saltora (SC) 28. Chhatna 29. Ranibandh (ST) 30. Raipur (ST

Several opinion polls have predicted a close contest between the BJP and TMC. The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP is projecting itself as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Polling in the remaining seven phases will take place on April 1 (30 seats), April 6 (31 seats), April 10 (44 seats), April 17 (45 seats), April 22 (43 seats), April 26 (36 seat) and April 29 (35 seats). Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.

