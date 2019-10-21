Image Source : PTI Assam bypolls: Over 74% polling till 5 pm, likely to rise

Assam recorded 74.15 per cent polling across the four Assembly constituencies that went to bypolls on Monday.

Assam's Chief Election Officer Mukesh Sahu said that the overall polling percentage was 74.15 percent till 5 p.m. He however said that the polling percentage is likely to increase as they are waiting for reports and data from some of the polling personnel.

Four Assembly constituencies including Jania, Sonari, Rangapara and Ratabari went to polls on Monday.

Polling started around 7 a.m. in all the 830 polling stations across the four constituencies.

There are 20 candidates in the fray for the four constituencies. A total of 6,78,898 voters including 3,27,803 women were to cast their votes to elect their leaders.

"The polling went off peacefully today. There were some technical problems at some polling stations but those were sorted out by the polling officials," said Sahu.

The bypolls to the four constituencies in Assam were necessitated after the four sitting MLAs in the constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha some months back.

While Jania constituency in Barpeta district is likely to witness a straight battle between the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidates, Sonari, Rangapara and Ratabari constituencies are likely to see contests between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

