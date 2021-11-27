Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kejriwal flaunts 'zero' power bills from Delhi; questions Channi's free electricity claim in Punjab

Highlights AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal under 'Mission Punjab' will visit various places in Punjab.

He questioned Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's free electricity claims, during his Mohali visit.

He brought bills of Delhi's 1 Lakh consumers with him.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday questioned Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's free electricity claims, during his Mohali visit. Kejriwal flaunted the bills of 35 Lakh consumers from the national capital who received zero electricity bill in October. "Channi sahab said electricity has been made free in Punjab. I ask you if you have access to free electricity. Who all are such beneficiaries? Did he lie? I've brought bills of Delhi's 1 Lakh consumers.35 Lakh consumers received zero electricity bill last month", he said.

In view of the upcoming polls, the AAP supremo under 'Mission Punjab' will visit various places in Punjab in the next one month and announce the party's programmes for the state and its people.

Addressing a press conference in Punjab during his last visit, Kejriwal had said, "We will improve Punjab government schools just like we have improved Delhi government schools; only we know how to do it, no other party does. I guarantee to resolve multiple issues of teachers on an emergency basis."

He had also announced an eight-point poll plank to transform the education sector in the state, including regularizing the services of contract teachers.

Kejriwal had also promised to implement a transfer policy for teachers and assured them cashless medical treatment facilities if the party comes to power.

(ANI Inputs)