Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination from New Delhi assembly seat shortly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat shortly. Ahead of his nomination, Kejriwal held a roadshow in the national capital after seeking the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir. He will file his nomination at SDM office in Jamnagar House.

Kejriwal's roadshow went on to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It concludes near the Patel Chowk Metro station.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal released a "guarantee card" listing 10 promises, including free bus rides for students and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women safety, that his AAP will fulfill if it is re-elected in Delhi. The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, clean Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.