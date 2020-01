'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro...': Anurag Thakur urges crowd to chant

Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur today stoked controversy during an election rally in Delhi by urging people to "gun down traitors." Anurag Thakur led with chants "Desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd loudly replied "goli maaro sa**n ko." Thakur was addressing the poll rally in Delhi's Rithala.

More details to follow.