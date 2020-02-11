Massive victory for 'Delhi Ka Beta' Kejriwal: Sanjay Singh

It's a hat-trick win for Arvind Kejriwal whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks set for a landslide victory in Delhi Assembly Elections. Addressing the media post noon, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said this was a victory for "Delhi Ka Beta" Arvind Kejriwal. "It was said it's an India Pakistan match. Par aaj Hindustan jeet Gaya," Singh said.

According to official figures, the Aam Aadmi Party was leading on 57 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed just 13 seats. Congress, on the other hand, failed to open its account.

Meanwhile, senior RJD leader Manoj Jha said the biggest message from the Delhi Assembly polls is for the BJP that "poisonous" campaign and statements will not work. He said the message has also gone out to Bihar where assembly polls are due next year, and to the rest of the country.

AAP volunteers grooved to party anthem "Lage Raho Kejriwal" and hugged each other. A stage was set up on the roof of the party office, decorated with balloons and flowers, from where Kejriwal is expected to address party workers after the final results are announced.

The assembly elections were held on February 8.

A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, were in the fray for the hotly contested, often divisive polls with the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh occupying centrestage towards the end of the campaign.

While the AAP, of course, put forward Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who extensively campaigned for the BJP.

The Congress, still recovering maybe from the death of its three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit in July last year, got into campaign mode much later. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were among those who campaigned for the Congress.