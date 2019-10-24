Solapur City South Constituency Result: BJP's Subhash Deshmukh leads

Image Source : INDIA TV Solapur City South Result 2019

With 14 candidates in the fray, Bharatiya Janata Party's Subhash Sureshchandra Deshmukh is leading, while Congress's Moulali Bashumiya Sayyed (Baba Mistri) is trailing from Solapur South Constituency.

Solapur South, a constituency with a total of 292 polling booths, recorded the voter turnout of 52.01 per cent. In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly election, it was 58.65 per cent.

Solapur City South Result: 2014 and 2009 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Polls, BJP's Subhash Sureshchandra Deshmukh won the seat by defeating Congress' candidate by a margin of 27123 votes. BJP, then, had a vote share of 40.29 per cent.

While in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress' Dilip Bramhadev Mane came into power as Solapur South's MLA by defeating a Shiv Sena candidate by a margin of 17662 votes. In 2009, INC had a vote share of 52.51 per cent.

Solapur City South Result: Key Candidates

The other key candidates in the fray are Congress' Moulali Bashumiya Sayyed, Amitkumar Sanjay Ajanalkar of AIMIM, Yuvraj (Bhayya) Bhimrao Rathod of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Prof Naganath Ganapati Dupargude of Bahujan Samaj Party.

A total of eight independent candidates are contesting elections along with the key candidates.

Solapur City South Constituency went on polls on October 21, with the other 287 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. The counting of votes is underway.