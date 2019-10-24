Solapur City Central Result: Sushil Kumar Shinde's daughter Praniti Shinde trails

Image Source : INDIA TV Solapur City Central Result 2019

The early trends of 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Election show that the incumbent MLA and daughter of Sushilkumar Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde is trailing from Solapur Centra. Shiv Sena's Dilip Brahmadeo Mane is another key candidate from the assembly seat.

Solapur City Central Result: Key Candidates

The other key candidates in the fray are Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi of AIMIM, Adam Narasayya Narayan of CPI-M, Rahul Maruti Sarvgod of Bahujan Samaj Party, Khateeb Vakeel of Aam Aadmi Party.

There are a total of 20 candidates in the fray, contesting for Solapur City Central seat. Out of this 10 are the independent candidates.

Solapur City Central Result: 2014 and 2009 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde has been winning the seat since 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections. She defeated Adam Narasayya Narayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM with a margin of over 30,000 votes in 2009.

In 2014, she won with 46,907 votes against Sheik Taufik Is Mail of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who received 37,138 votes.

Maharashtra went for polling on October 21, for 288 assembly constituencies. The counting of the votes is underway.

