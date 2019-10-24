Nashik West Constituency Result: BJP's Seema Mahesh Hiray, Shiv Sena's Vilas Shin in fray

Image Source : INDIA TV Nashik West Assembly Constituency Result 2019

One of the 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra, Nashik West holds a total of 148 candidates in fray this year for the assembly elections. Back in 2009, MNS' Bhosale Nitin Keshavrao had defeated Annasaheb Nana Mahale of NCP and had bagged 52855 votes as against Mahale's 28117 votes.

The Nashik West Assembly Constituency is currently held by Seema Mahesh Hiray of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who had won the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections against Sudhakar Bhika of the Shiv Sena.

Who are the prominent candidates from Nashik West Assembly Constituency?

Seema Mahesh Hiray from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena's Vilas Shinde are this year's candidate from Nashik West.

What are the major political parties in Nashik West Assembly Constituency?

The BJP and Shiv Sena are the major political parties from Nashik West this year.

Meanwhile, in a latest news development, the entire Nashik unit of the Shiv Sena, which included 36 corporators and around 350 office-bearers, resigned from their party. The move came in protest against the BJP's decision to give a ticket to its candidate MLA Seema Mahesh Hiray from Nashik West Assembly constituency.

The party members who had resigned had tendered their support to Shiv Sena's Vilas Shinde, who is contesting as a rebel from the seat.

“The BJP was putting pressure on our party leaders to ensure that we don’t work for Shinde and that we work for Hiray instead. We have resigned from the party,” said one of the Shiv Sena members, on condition of anonymity.

However, some people aware of the matter claimed that the resignations were part of a well-choreographed strategy to ensure that the Shiv Sena does not face pressure from the BJP top brass to rein in its cadres.

Sitting and previous MLAs from Nashik West Assembly Constituency

Year Constituency Winner Party Votes Runner Up Party Votes 2009 Nashik West Bhosale Nitin Keshavrao MNS 52855 Nana Mahale NCP 28117 2014 Nashik West Seema Mahesh Hiray BJP 67489 Badgujar Sudhakar Bhika Shiv Sena 37819

All assembly constituencies in Maharashtra had voted for a single-phase on October 21, 2019. The counting of votes is presently underway.