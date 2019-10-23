Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Worli Results 2019 LIVE: Worli assembly constituency is the most watched this poll season, courtesy Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut. Other prominent faces for Worli seat are - NCP's Suresh Mane, Gautam Gaikwad of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Bigg Boss fame Abhijeet Bichikale as an Independent candidate.   

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 0:00 IST
Worli Results 2019 LIVE: Worli assembly constituency is the most watched this poll season, courtesy Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut. Other prominent faces for Worli seat are - NCP's Suresh Mane, Gautam Gaikwad of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Bigg Boss fame Abhijeet Bichikale as an Independent candidate. 

Worli constituency was won by Shiv Sena from 1990-2004. In 2009, for the first time in decades, an NCP candidate came to power by defeating a Shiv Sena candidate in the Worli constituency. NCP's Sachin Ahir had won with 52,398 votes against Shiv Sena's Ashish Chemburkar. In 2014, Shiv Sena returned to power when its candidate Sunil Shinde won with a margin of 30,000 votes. 

Results for the Worli constituency in Maharashtra will be declared on October 24. 

 

