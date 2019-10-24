Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Nagpur South West Results LIVE: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis leads

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: In Nagpur South West assembly constituency, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is contesting against Congress's Ashish Deshmukh. Devendra Fadnavis is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He is seeking re-election.

Published on: October 24, 2019 10:21 IST
Maharashtra polls 2019: Nagpur South West results

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is currently leading.

In 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis had trumped Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe.

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections took place on October 21.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each. 

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

