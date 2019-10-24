Ratnagiri Constituency Result: Shiv Sena's Uday Samant leads

Image Source : INDIA TV Ratnagiri Constituency Result 2019

With only six candidates in the fray for the Ratnagiri assembly seat, Shiv Sena's incumbent MLA Uday Ravindra Samant is leading. He locked horns with NCP leader Sudesh Sadanand Mayekar.

With the other 287 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, Ratnagiri went on for polling on October 21. The constituency recorded 63.38 per cent of voter turnout.

Ratnagiri Constituency: 2009 and 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In the 2014 Maharashtra elections, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Bhashkar Raimulkar won the election with a vote share of 47.82 per cent. While in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Dr Sanjay Bhaskar Raimulkar of Shiv Sena emerged as the winner with a vote share of 57.96 per cent.

Ratnagiri Constituency: Key Candidates

Apart from Uday Samant and Sudesh Mayekar, the other key candidates in the fray are Jadhav Rajesh Sitaram of Bahujan Samaj Party, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi leader Damodar Shivram Kamble. Only one independent candidate has filed the nomination from Ratnagiri Constituency.

