Pune Cantonment Constituency Result: BJP's Sunil Kamble leads

Image Source : INDIA TV Pune Cantonment Result 2019

The early trends show that BJP's Sunil Kamble is leading while Congress' Ramesh Bagwe trails for Pune Cantonment Constituency. The voter turnout of Pune Cantonment assembly constituency was the lowest among the 288 seats in 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Pune Cantonment Constituency: Maharashtra elections 2014 and 2009

In 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP's Dilip Kamble won with 54,692 votes against Congress' Ramesh Bagwe. He secured 39,737 votes.

In 2009, Bagwe got 65,638 votes against Shiv Sena's Sadanand Krishna Shetty who secured 28,313 votes. Congress has fielded Bagwe for 2019 assembly elections as well.

Pune Cantonment Constituency: Other key candidates

There are 28 candidates in fray for Pune Cantonment seat. Apart from Kamble and Bagwe, Hulgesh Chalwadi of Bahujan Samaj Party, Manisha Sarode of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Heena Shafique Momin from AIMIM, are the other key contestants.

Maharashtra went for polling on October 21, for 288 assembly constituencies. There are 21 constituencies in Pune region and Pune Cantonment recorded the lowest polling percentage among them all. The counting of the polling is underway.