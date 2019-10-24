Malabar Hill Constituency Result: BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha VS Congress' Heera Navaji Devasi

Image Source : INDIA TV Malabar Hill Constituency Result 2019

The incumbent BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Congress' Heera Navaji Devasi crossing swords for Malabar Hill assembly constituency, which falls under Mumbai City Lok Sabha constituency.

A total of 15 candidates in the fray and fighting elections for Malabar Hill seat. The key candidates are Congress' Heera Navaji Devasi, Bahujan Samaj Party's Vishal Sopan Gurav, Abhay Suresh Kathale of National Youth Party.

There are three independent candidates in the fray.

In 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Election, Lodha defeated Shiv Sena candidate Arvind (Arun) Devji Dudhwadkar, receiving 97,818 votes.

Prabhat has been ruling the constituency since 1999. In 2009 he defeated Congress candidate Bafna Rajkumar Sumermal, in 2004 he defeated Raj Shroff and in 1999 he defeated BA Desai.

In this assembly elections, he is locking horns with Congress' Heera Navaji Devasi.

Malabar Hill recorded 52.56 per cent of voter turnout in 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Polls with a total of 261482 electors. Along with 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, Malabar Hill polled on October 21. The counting of the votes has begun.