TikTok star Sonali Phogat files nomination as BJP candidate, exudes confidence of huge win

Sonali Phogat files her nomination

TikTok star Sonali Phogat has filed her nomination after she was fielded as a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. Phogat will contest against Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi. During an interaction with India TV, Sonali Phogat exuded confidence in a huge win, though said that the fight is challenging. Speaking further she said the blessings of the people and of leaders PM Narendra Modi and Khatter are with her.

Talking of her political career, Phogat said her parents had always motivated her in the field of politics and acting. Sonali also made a video on TikTok, while her interaction with India TV.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Haryana.

BJP has nominated Surendar Rana from Naraingarh, Pramod Viz from Panipat City, Nirmal Choudhary from Ganaur and Meena Narwal from Kharkhauda.

Dudram Bishnoi has been nominated from Fatehabad seat, Shashiranjan Parmar from Tosham and Laxman Yadav from Kosli. Others named in the list include Sunil Musepur (Rewari), Sudhir Singla (Gurgaon) and Deepak Mangla (Palwal).

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

The politics of Adampur, mainly in the assembly polls, is dominated by the Bishnoi family.

The constituency is largely located along the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Bishnoi, whose hotel in a prime business space of Gurgaon worth Rs 150 crore has been attached by the Income Tax department considering it as a 'benami' asset, is the MLA from Adampur, while his wife Renuka Bishnoi represents the Hansi seat in the state Assembly.

Also Read | Ashok Tanwar quits Congress

Also Read | Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka, Manmohan in Congress' list of star campaigners