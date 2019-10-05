Ashok Tanwar quits Congress, resigns from party's primary membership

Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar resigns

Former Haryana Congress Chief, Ashok Tanwar resigns from primary membership of the party on Saturday.

"After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the @INCIndia" he tweeted.

After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/qG9dYcV6u2 — Ashok Tanwar (@AshokTanwar_INC) October 5, 2019

Earlier on October 3, a day after protesting outside Sonia Gandhi's residence over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, Tanwar on Thursday resigned from all election committees of the party but said he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker.



In his letter to Congress president Gandhi, Tanwar said he was stepping down from various committees formed by her for the Haryana assembly elections but would continue to work to strengthen the party as its "ordinary soldier".



He alleged that the Congress in Haryana had turned into "Hooda Congress" as those who worked against the party's interests in the last five years have been given prominence over those who slogged to strengthen the opposition party in the state.

