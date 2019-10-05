Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 News
  5. Ashok Tanwar quits Congress, resigns from party's primary membership

Ashok Tanwar quits Congress, resigns from party's primary membership

On October 3, a day after protesting outside Sonia Gandhi's residence over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, Tanwar on Thursday resigned from all election committees of the party but said he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2019 13:53 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Former Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar resigns 

Former Haryana Congress Chief, Ashok Tanwar resigns from primary membership of the party on Saturday.

"After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the @INCIndia" he tweeted.

Earlier on October 3, a day after protesting outside Sonia Gandhi's residence over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, Tanwar on Thursday resigned from all election committees of the party but said he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker.

 
In his letter to Congress president Gandhi, Tanwar said he was stepping down from various committees formed by her for the Haryana assembly elections but would continue to work to strengthen the party as its "ordinary soldier".
 
He alleged that the Congress in Haryana had turned into "Hooda Congress" as those who worked against the party's interests in the last five years have been given prominence over those who slogged to strengthen the opposition party in the state.

ALSO READ | Ticket for Sohna assembly seat sold for Rs 5 crore: Former Haryana Congress chief

ALSO READ | Ashok Tanwar resigns from Congress' election committees, says will work as ordinary party worker

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal won't campaign in Haryana: Next StorySonali Phogat files nomination as BJP candidate, exudes confidence in  