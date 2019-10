Narnaud, Haryana Result LIVE: BJP's Captain Abhimanyu leads

Early Trends from Narnaud show BJP’s Captain Abhimanyu has taken an early lead over Congress’ Baljit Sihag.

Follow this page as India TV brings to you live updates from the Narnaud constituency in Haryana Assembly Elections 2019.

Also Read | Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE

Also Read | Ambala Constituency Result LIVE

Also Read | Sirsa Constituency Result LIVE