Manohar Lal Khattar rides cycle to polling station | Watch video

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday first travelled by Janshatabdi Express from Chandigarh to his hometown Karnal in Haryana and then rode a bicycle to cast his vote.

"We went to the public (for votes), they accepted us and we are going to form the government again and with a good majority," a confident Khattar told reporters in Karnal city, some 100 km from the state capital Chandigarh.

Asked about travelling in a train, he replied: "I am a commoner and have come to vote as the common man."

He travelled by train from Chandigarh to Karnal city. From the railway station in Karnal, he took an e-rickshaw to reach his home from where he rode bicycle to reach the polling booth that was located half a kilometre away from his residence, officials told IANS.

"Had a lively interaction with my co-passengers during my journey to Karnal to cast my vote!" Khattar tweeted.

In another tweet, BJP's chief ministerial candidate said: "First vote then refreshment. I am going to cast my vote."

"I humbly request all citizens of the state that you too must exercise the franchise by visiting your polling station. Your one vote is crucial to form a strong government," he added.

Khattar is again trying his luck from the Karnal seat that he won in 2014 by a margin of over 60,000 votes against his nearest rival.

The Congress has pitted Trilochan Singh, former chairperson of the Haryana Minority Commission, against Khattar.

Karnal also has one of the highest per capita income in Haryana and is ranked 24 out of over 4,000 cities in the Swachh Sarvekshan 2019.

All the 90 Assembly seats of Haryana went to the polls amid tight security. The voting will continue till 6 p.m.

