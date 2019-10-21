Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections: PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 21, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma appeals to all voters to come out in large numbers.
I appeal to all voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes in #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls #HaryanaAssemblyPolls and other byelections. Choose the right candidate. This will enrich our vibrant democracy.— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) October 21, 2019
The voting has begun for the bypoll to Bijepur Assembly constituency in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday. A total of 2.32 lakh eligible voters including 1.20 lakh male and 1.12 lakh female are expected to exercise their franchise in 285 polling booths in the Assembly constituency. The polling which began at 7 a.m. will continue till 6 p.m.
Sushil Kumar Lohani, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has said 129 polling stations have been identified as critical. He informed that adequate steps have been taken to ensure hassle-free voting in six polling stations, vulnerable to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace.
The voters will decide the fate of five candidates in the fray.
Polling in Mandawa and Khivsar assembly constituencies in Rajasthan began at 7 a.m. on Monday amid tight security arrangements. The by-elections on both the seats are being held after Khivsar (Nagaur) MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) MLA Narendra Kumar were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.
As many as 12 candidates, nine in Mandawa and three in Khivsar, are in the fray.
A total of 259 polling stations have been set up in Mandawa where 2,27,414 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, whereas in Khivsar, 2,50,155 people will cast their votes in 266 booths.
Sixty polling stations in Mandawa and 121 in Khivsar have been identified as sensitive. Eight companies of central security forces have been deployed in each of the constituencies, according to chief electoral officer Anand Kumar.
Actress Shubha Khote after casts her vote for the Andheri West constituency.
Polling for the bypolls in Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi and Nanguneri assembly constituencies began on Monday morning to decide the electoral fate of 35 candidates in the fray. The polling will conclude at 6 p.m. The counting of votes would be taken up on October 24.
Bypoll in Vikravandi was necessitated following the death of DMK legislator K.Rathamani in June, while the Nanguneri seat fell vacant as Congress legislator H.Vasantha Kumar resigned after he got elector for the Lok Sabha.
A total of 23 candidates are in the fray in Vikravandi seeking the favour of about 2.24 lakh voters.
Voting for Assembly by-polls began on Monday in Mandava and Khinvsar from 7 a.m. in the morning. While Congress' Rita Chaudhary is facing BJP's Sushila Seegda from Mandava, Khinsar has an interesting battle between Congress' Harendra Mirdha and RLP's Narayan Beniwal, brother of MP Hanuman Beniwal, which is an alliance party to BJP.
The polling shall continue till 6 p.m. and counting will be on October 24.
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar casts his vote, he is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar.
Polling for by-elections to two Assembly seats in the BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh began on Monday morning. The by-elections to Dharamsala and Pachhad seats were necessitated as Kishan Kapoor and Suresh Kashyap resigned their Assembly seats as they were elected to the Lok Sabha. Greenhorns Reena Kashyap and Vishal Nehria are the BJP candidates from Pachhad and Dharamsala seats, respectively.
The Congress has fielded former Speaker and seven-time legislator Gangu Ram from Pachhad, and young leader from the Gaddi community Vijay Inder Karan from Dharamsala.
The main contest is between the BJP and the Congress.
A total of 82,137 voters will cast their vote at 89 polling booths for seven candidates in Dharamsala, while 74,487 voters will decide the fate of five candidates by casting their ballot at 113 booths in Pachhad.
The counting of ballots will be on October 24.
Braving heavy rains, early voters queued up at polling stations in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on Monday where bypolls are being held, to cast their franchise. A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alapuzha), Konni (Pathnamthitta), Ernakulam and Manjeshwaram (Kasaragod).
A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies.
According to early reports, except manjeshwaram, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies.
The ruling CPI(m)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress headed UDF and the BJP-NDA had put up a stiff fight to woo voters in all the five constituencies -- four of which were held by the UDF and one by the LDF.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote in Nagpur. Watch video
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not factors, the contest is between Congress and BJP. Congress will get the majority, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress.
Voting underway at polling booth 128-129 in Balali village in Charkhi Dadri constituency.
Wrestler Babita Phogat is contesting on a BJP ticket from here against Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro casts vote for the Worli Assembly constituency.
Over 1.83 crore voters in BJP-ruled Haryana will cast their votes in a single-phase polling that began on Monday morning to elect the 90-member legislative Assembly, election officials said. Other than minor initial hiccups in the operation of the electronic voting machines, voting began across the state at a brisk pace.
Electors across the state could be seen reaching polling stations even before voting started at 7 a.m. The polling will continue till 6 p.m.
"There has been no report of any delay in starting the poll process," an electoral officer said. The election result would be out on October 24, coinciding with the Maharashtra assembly election result.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote for the Nagpur Central constituency. Speaking to people outside the polling booth, Bhagwat said 100 per cent votes should be cast today in the state.
Polling for the bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab began on Monday morning. Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m., officials said. The four assembly seats where the bypolls will be held include Phagwara (reserve), Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian. Around 7.76 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 33 candidates. The results of the elections will be declared on October 24.
Seven companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the four assembly segments, the official said.
A total 920 polling stations have been set up. Some polling stations in Dakha and Jalalabad have been categorised as sensitive.
Polling began on Monday for the by-election to Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua Assembly seat. The voting, which started at 7 am across 356 booths, will end at 5 pm, an official said. The ruling Congress in the state is making all efforts to wrest the tribal-dominated seat from the opposition BJP.
BJP leader GS Damor defeated Vikrant Bhuria of the Congress in the Assembly polls last year. Later, Damor contested the Lok Sabha election from
Ratlam seat where he defeated Vikrant Bhuria's father Kantilal Bhuria. He subsequently resigned as MLA from Jhabua, which necessitated the by-election.
The main contestants for the bypoll are senior Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria and BJP's Bhanu Bhuria, who is making his electoral debut.
Polling began on Monday morning in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West and his predecessors from the Congress -- Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-
election from Karad South in Satara district.
The BJP, under Fadnavis' leadership, is seeking a second straight term in the state. Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, has also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai.
Voting for the bypolls to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Monday morning amid tight security. Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue till to 6 p.m. Eight of the 11 seats were held earlier by the BJP and one by BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively.
The BJP, BSP, SP and the Congress have fielded their candidates on all the seats.
According to the office of UP's Chief Electoral Officer, 109 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to the Assembly seats of Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters in Maharashtra and Haryana to vote in record numbers.
Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, "Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers."
Babita Phogat has a clean image and her speeches are passionate and people are influenced by it and are giving her their blessings. She will win the election by a big margin: Mahavir Singh Phogat, father of wrestler Babita Phogat who is contesting from Dadri as BJP candidate.
Polling for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra & 90 constituencies in Haryana begins
Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 244-250 ahead of polling for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency.
Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency.
Gondia: Mock polling underway at booth number 285 for the Gondia Assembly constituency.
Gopal Agarwal from BJP and Amar Varade from Congress are contesting from this constituency.
Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 283-284 ahead of polling for the Bandra West assembly constituency.
Ashish Shelar from BJP and Asif Zakaria from Congress are contesting from this constituency.
Nagpur: Mock polling underway at polling booth -144 for the Nagpur South-West constituency.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is BJP's candidate for the constituency.
