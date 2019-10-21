Monday, October 21, 2019
     
  Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections: PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers | Live Updates
Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections: PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 21, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2019 8:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI PHOTO

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Live Updates

Live updates : Breaking News October 21-2019

  • Oct 21, 2019 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma appeals to vote

    India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma appeals to all voters to come out in large numbers.

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Voting begins for Bijepur bypoll in Odisha

    The voting has begun for the bypoll to Bijepur Assembly constituency in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday. A total of 2.32 lakh eligible voters including 1.20 lakh male and 1.12 lakh female are expected to exercise their franchise in 285 polling booths in the Assembly constituency. The polling which began at 7 a.m. will continue till 6 p.m.

    Sushil Kumar Lohani, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has said 129 polling stations have been identified as critical. He informed that adequate steps have been taken to ensure hassle-free voting in six polling stations, vulnerable to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace.

    The voters will decide the fate of five candidates in the fray.

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    By-election: Polling begins in two assembly seats in Rajasthan

    Polling in Mandawa and Khivsar assembly constituencies in Rajasthan began at 7 a.m. on Monday amid tight security arrangements. The by-elections on both the seats are being held after Khivsar (Nagaur) MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) MLA Narendra Kumar were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

    As many as 12 candidates, nine in Mandawa and three in Khivsar, are in the fray.

    A total of 259 polling stations have been set up in Mandawa where 2,27,414 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, whereas in Khivsar, 2,50,155 people will cast their votes in 266 booths.

    Sixty polling stations in Mandawa and 121 in Khivsar have been identified as sensitive. Eight companies of central security forces have been deployed in each of the constituencies, according to chief electoral officer Anand Kumar.  

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Actress Shubha Khote after casts vote

    Actress Shubha Khote after casts her vote for the Andheri West constituency.

    India Tv - Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019

    Image Source : ANI

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019

     

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Polling begins for Tamil Nadu by-polls

    Polling for the bypolls in Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi and Nanguneri assembly constituencies began on Monday morning to decide the electoral fate of 35 candidates in the fray. The polling will conclude at 6 p.m. The counting of votes would be taken up on October 24.​

    Bypoll in Vikravandi was necessitated following the death of DMK legislator K.Rathamani in June, while the Nanguneri seat fell vacant as Congress legislator H.Vasantha Kumar resigned after he got elector for the Lok Sabha.

    A total of 23 candidates are in the fray in Vikravandi seeking the favour of about 2.24 lakh voters.

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Voting begins for by-polls to Mandava, Khinsar Assembly seats

    Voting for Assembly by-polls began on Monday in Mandava and Khinvsar from 7 a.m. in the morning. While Congress' Rita Chaudhary is facing BJP's Sushila Seegda from Mandava, Khinsar has an interesting battle between Congress' Harendra Mirdha and RLP's Narayan Beniwal, brother of MP Hanuman Beniwal, which is an alliance party to BJP.

    The polling shall continue till 6 p.m. and counting will be on October 24.

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Ajit Pawar casts vote

    Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar casts his vote, he is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar.

    India Tv - Ajit Pawar casts his vote

    Image Source : ANI

    Ajit Pawar casts his vote

     

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Polling begins in two assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh

    Polling for by-elections to two Assembly seats in the BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh began on Monday morning. The by-elections to Dharamsala and Pachhad seats were necessitated as Kishan Kapoor and Suresh Kashyap resigned their Assembly seats as they were elected to the Lok Sabha. Greenhorns Reena Kashyap and Vishal Nehria are the BJP candidates from Pachhad and Dharamsala seats, respectively.

    The Congress has fielded former Speaker and seven-time legislator Gangu Ram from Pachhad, and young leader from the Gaddi community Vijay Inder Karan from Dharamsala.

    The main contest is between the BJP and the Congress.

    A total of 82,137 voters will cast their vote at 89 polling booths for seven candidates in Dharamsala, while 74,487 voters will decide the fate of five candidates by casting their ballot at 113 booths in Pachhad.

    The counting of ballots will be on October 24.

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Polling begins in 5 assembly constituencies in Kerala on wet note

    Braving heavy rains, early voters queued up at polling stations in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on Monday where bypolls are being held, to cast their franchise. A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alapuzha), Konni (Pathnamthitta), Ernakulam and Manjeshwaram (Kasaragod).

    A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies.

    According to early reports, except manjeshwaram, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies.

    The ruling CPI(m)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress headed UDF and the BJP-NDA had put up a stiff fight to woo voters in all the five constituencies -- four of which were held by the UDF and one by the LDF.  

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mohan Bhagwat casts vote | Video

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote in Nagpur. Watch video

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Haryana Assembly Polls: Congress will get majority, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

    Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not factors, the contest is between Congress and BJP. Congress will get the majority, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress.

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Haryana Assembly Polls: Voting underway in Balali village in Charkhi Dadri constituency

    Voting underway at polling booth 128-129 in Balali village in Charkhi Dadri constituency.

    Wrestler Babita Phogat is contesting on a BJP ticket from here against Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan. 

    India Tv - Haryana Assembly Polls 2019

    Image Source : ANI

    Haryana Assembly Polls 2019

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Julio Ribeiro casts vote

    Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro casts vote for the Worli Assembly constituency. 

    India Tv - Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019

    Image Source : ANI

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Polling begins for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana

    Over 1.83 crore voters in BJP-ruled Haryana will cast their votes in a single-phase polling that began on Monday morning to elect the 90-member legislative Assembly, election officials said. Other than minor initial hiccups in the operation of the electronic voting machines, voting began across the state at a brisk pace.

    Electors across the state could be seen reaching polling stations even before voting started at 7 a.m. The polling will continue till 6 p.m.

    "There has been no report of any delay in starting the poll process," an electoral officer said. The election result would be out on October 24, coinciding with the Maharashtra assembly election result.

    Read Full News Here

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Nagpur

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote for the Nagpur Central constituency. Speaking to people outside the polling booth, Bhagwat said 100 per cent votes should be cast today in the state. 

    India Tv - Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote

    Image Source : ANI

    Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote

     

     

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Voting begins for bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab

    Polling for the bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab began on Monday morning. Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m., officials said. The four assembly seats where the bypolls will be held include Phagwara (reserve), Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian. Around 7.76 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 33 candidates. The results of the elections will be declared on October 24.

    Seven companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the four assembly segments, the official said.

    A total 920 polling stations have been set up. Some polling stations in Dakha and Jalalabad have been categorised as sensitive. 

    Read Full News Here

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Voting begins for Jhabua Assembly bypoll

    Polling began on Monday for the by-election to Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua Assembly seat. The voting, which started at 7 am across 356 booths, will end at 5 pm, an official said. The ruling Congress in the state is making all efforts to wrest the tribal-dominated seat from the opposition BJP.

    BJP leader GS Damor defeated Vikrant Bhuria of the Congress in the Assembly polls last year. Later, Damor contested the Lok Sabha election from
    Ratlam seat where he defeated Vikrant Bhuria's father Kantilal Bhuria. He subsequently resigned as MLA from Jhabua, which necessitated the by-election.

    The main contestants for the bypoll are senior Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria and BJP's Bhanu Bhuria, who is making his electoral debut.

    Read Full News Here

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP seeks 2nd straight term in Maharashtra

    Polling began on Monday morning in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West and his predecessors from the Congress -- Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-
    election from Karad South in Satara district.

    The BJP, under Fadnavis' leadership, is seeking a second straight term in the state. Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, has also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai.

    Read Full News Here

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Voting for by-election to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh begins

    Voting for the bypolls to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Monday morning amid tight security. Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue till to 6 p.m. Eight of the 11 seats were held earlier by the BJP and one by BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively.

    The BJP, BSP, SP and the Congress have fielded their candidates on all the seats.

    According to the office of UP's Chief Electoral Officer, 109 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to the Assembly seats of Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

    Read Full News Here

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi urges voters in Maharashtra, Haryana to vote in record numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters in Maharashtra and Haryana to vote in record numbers.

    Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, "Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers."

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Haryana Assembly Polls: Babita Phogat will win election, says father Mahavir Singh Phogat

    Babita Phogat has a clean image and her speeches are passionate and people are influenced by it and are giving her their blessings. She will win the election by a big margin: Mahavir Singh Phogat, father of wrestler Babita Phogat who is contesting from Dadri as BJP candidate.

  • Oct 21, 2019 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Voting begins for Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections

     Polling for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra & 90 constituencies in Haryana begins

  • Oct 21, 2019 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Preparations underway in Mumbai

    Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 244-250 ahead of polling for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency.

    Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency. 

    India Tv - Maharashtra elections

    Image Source : ANI

    Maharashtra elections

  • Oct 21, 2019 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mock polling in Gondia

    Gondia: Mock polling underway at booth number 285 for the Gondia Assembly constituency.

    Gopal Agarwal from BJP and Amar Varade from Congress are contesting from this constituency.

    India Tv - Maharashtra Elections 2019

    Image Source : ANI

    Maharashtra Elections 2019

     

     

  • Oct 21, 2019 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Preparations underway in Mumbai

    Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 283-284 ahead of polling for the Bandra West assembly constituency.

    Ashish Shelar from BJP and Asif Zakaria from Congress are contesting from this constituency.

    India Tv - Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019

    Image Source : ANI

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019

     

  • Oct 21, 2019 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mock polling underway in Maharashtra

    Nagpur: Mock polling underway at polling booth -144 for the Nagpur South-West constituency.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is BJP's candidate for the constituency. 

    India Tv - Maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Image Source : ANI

    Maharashtra assembly elections 2019

