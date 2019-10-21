Assembly Elections 2019: Don't have a voter ID card? You can still vote with these documents

Assembly Elections 2019: Don't have a voter ID card? You can still vote if you have these documents

Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections 2019: Polling in Maharashtra's 288 Assembly seats and Haryana's 90 Assembly seats and bypolls to two Lok Sabha constituencies and 51 Assembly seats spread across 18 States began at 7 a.m. In this first major elections after BJP's clean sweep victory in 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek to retain its bastions as Maharashtra and Haryana.

In Maharashtra, the 'Mahayuti' alliance of Saffron parties BJP-Shiv Sena and smaller parties is against the 'Maha-agadhi' led by the Congress and the NCP. A total of 8,98,39,600 people, including 4,28,43,635 women, are eligible to vote.

Catch live updates of Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Tight security arrangements have been made with deployment of more than three lakh personnel from state police and central forces in Maharashtra, while over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised in Haryana. Counting of votes will be on October 24.

And to cast their vote, every voter is required to carry voter slip (it can be downloaded online from nvsp.in) along with their voter identification card (also known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID) that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC).

What if you don't have Voter's ID card? Don't worry, you still you can cast your vote if you have these documents.

Here's a list of documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card as a photo identity proof to cast vote:

1. Passport

2. Driving licence3. Service identity card of the state government or the central government4. PAN card5. Aadhar card6. Passbook issued by bank or post office7. MGNREGA job card8. Health insurance card issued by the Ministry of Labour9. Pension document with a photograph10. Authenticated photo voter slip issued by the election commission11. public limited companies12. passbooks issued by banks or post office13. pension document with photograph and official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs

ALSO READ: Voting begins for Maharashtra polls, BJP seeks 2nd straight term