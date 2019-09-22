Haryana assembly elections 2019: AAP announces 22 candidates for Oct 21 polls

Image Source : FILE AAP announces 22 candidates for Haryana polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the name of 22 candidates for the October 21 Assembly elections in Haryana.

They include Ranbir Sing Rathi from Gurugram, Kumari Sumanata Vashisth from Faridabad, Santosh Yadav from Faridabad NIT, Harendra Bhati from Ballabhgadh, Yogeshwar Sharma from Panchkula, Anshul Kumar Agarwal from Ambala City.

The term of the present Haryana Assembly expires on November 2 and the Election Commission has announced the polls to the 90 seats whose results will be declared on October 24.

In the 2014 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP won 47 seats followed by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) with 19, while then ruling Congress managed just 15 seats. Two seats went to the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), and one each to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Five Independents were also elected.

