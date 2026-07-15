West Bengal Board Madhyamik exam 2026 date sheet released; check WBBSE 10th timetable

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the date sheet for Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2026. The WBBSE Madhyamik exam is scheduled to be held from February 15 to 25, 2027 in a single shift - 10.45 am to 2 pm. The WB Board Class 10 exam will begin with First language paper and conclude on February 25 with Optional Elective subjects.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th date sheet 2026 PDF

The candidates can check and download WBBSE Madhyamik date sheet 2026 on the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download WBBSE Madhyamik date sheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on WB Madhyamik 10th exam schedule PDF link. WB Madhyamik 10th date sheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save WB Madhyamik 10th date sheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th date sheet PDF link

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th date sheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th date sheet PDF and take a print out.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th time table 2026

Exam Date Subject February 15 First language February 16 Second language February 18 History February 19 Geography February 22 Mathematics February 23 Physical Science February 24 Life Science February 25 Optional Elective Subjects

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2027: Key pointers

The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. The exams will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm according to the Board. 15 minutes reading time will be allotted to students, before the paper starts, from 10.45 am to 11 am. (candidates may not start writing the exam during this period) Subject-specific practicals, music, or vocational exams have separate timings. Dates for Physical Education, Social Service and Work Education will be announced by the Board later. The complete datesheet can be downloaded by the students from the official WBBSE website.

Gap days during the examinations

The schedule follows the one exam a day pattern. However February 20 and 21 fall on the weekend, providing students two extra days for preparation of the final papers.

For details on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exam 2026, please visit the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in.

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