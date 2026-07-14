Jagannath Rath Yatra school holidays 2026; check state-wise schools closure list for July 16

New Delhi:

Jagannath Rath Yatra is celebrated all over the country on Thursday, July 16 to commemorate the annual ceremonial journey of Lord Jagannath. The annual rath yatra is a major festival in several states including Odisha, West Bengal and Manipur. In Manipur, Rath Yatra is celebrated as Kang Chingba or the Kang Festival.

For the Rath Yatra festival, various states including Odisha, West Bengal and Manipur have announced closures of schools and education institutes so that students can take part in the festival and celebrate.

State-wise schools closure list for Jagannath Rath Yatra

Schools in Odisha, West Bengal and Manipur are likely to be closed on July 16 for annual Rath Yatra festival. Rath Yatra festival is a major celebration in Odisha, West Bengal and Manipur.

Will schools in Delhi-NCR be closed?

Until now, schools in Delhi-NCR never get closed for Jagannath Rath Yatra festival. The students should check the Directorate of Education (DoE) notification or local administration notifications on schools closure on Rath Yatra festival before sending their wards to school on Thursday, July 16.

School holidays list in July

Harela

Apart from Jagannath Rath Yatra, Harela is a major festival to be celebrated in Himachal Pradesh on July 16. Schools and colleges will be closed in Himachal Pradesh for the traditional Harela festival.

Guru Purnima

For Guru Purnima which is scheduled to fall on July 29, schools and colleges are likely to be closed in states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh.

Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day

Schools in Punjab, Haryana are likely to remain closed on July 31 to mark the Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day.

Apart from the listed school holidays due to festivals, special occasions, schools and educational institutions will be closed on fourth Saturday - July 25 and Sundays - July 19 and 26.

The Rath Yatra is India's most revered festival, it's the moment when Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra emerge from the temple to welcome his devotees. The gods travel on coloured chariots. It's a religious celebration but also an emotional one for a lot. Whether you are actually there at the yatra or observing from a distance, you can't help but be a part of something greater than life. The festival is not merely performing rituals, but spreading love.

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