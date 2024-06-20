Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP Board proposes changes in classes 9 and 10th curriculum for 2025-26: Details

The Uttar Pradesh Government has made significant changes in the curriculum of the high school board exams. As per the latest announcement, students of classes 9 and 10 will have to take exams in 10 subjects instead of the six currently, from the academic year 2025-26. In compliance with NEP 2020, the board proposes to implement the three-language formula, under which it will be compulsory for all students to study Hindi.

Students will have a choice to select two languages

Apart from this, students will have a choice to select other two languages. These languages include Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali, Pali, Arabic, Persian, and English.

The board has asked for suggestions from all stakeholders to implement these changes in a phased manner from the next session. The stakeholders can submit their feedback to the mail id: upmspncf2023@gmail.com by June 29.

Studying Mathematics, Science, and Social Science will be compulsory

The new curriculum requires all students to study mathematics, science, and social science. In addition, they can choose one subject from home science, anthropology, commerce, NCC, computers, agriculture, or environmental science. For art education, students can pick a painting, music, singing, or instrument playing. Physical and health education options include yoga, sports, and physical education, along with socially useful productive and social service work, which is mandatory for everyone. In vocational education, there are 31 subjects to choose from. A written test of 39 marks will cover physical, art, and vocational education. The grading system will also change from a total of 600 marks to a new total of 1,000 marks.

In the new grading system, each subject would carry 100 marks out of which 80 marks would be earmarked for the main exam, and 20 marks awarded through internal assessment. The format of questions will also be changed.