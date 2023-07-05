UGC Fee Refund Policy: Universities, colleges asks to refund full fee within specified period

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UGC asks universities, colleges to refund 100% fee

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to strictly adhere to the fee refund policy for 2023-24 academic session. The Commission has reiterated that ‘punitive action’ will be taken against the HEIs violating the provision of the UGC fee refund policy and non-retention of original certificates.

UGC in its 570th meeting which was conducted on June 27, stated that they have been receiving many representations from the students and parents on non-refund of fees by the universities and colleges after cancellation or withdrawal of admissions. The Commission said that students are eligible for 100 percent fee refund within a specified period to opt for a course they choose.

As per the official notification, students will be allowed a full refund of fees if they cancel or withdraw their admission on or before September 30, whereas a deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as a processing fee for those who withdraw their admission by October 31.

In case any university or college neglects to refund the fees, students will have the option to submit complaints regarding such institutions through the online complaint redressal portal of UGC at samadhaan.ugc.ac.in.

The provision on refund of fees and non-retention of original certificates has been made by the UGC to facilitate students in transferring their admissions from one institute to another. Moreover, the UGC has direct HEIs to redress any complaint by candidates who withdraw admission in the academic year 2023-24.

