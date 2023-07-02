Sunday, July 02, 2023
     
NEP 2020: UGC receives over 4300 applications on Professor of Practice portal

The commission had launched the Professor of Practice scheme for higher education institutions (HEIs) as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

July 02, 2023
Professors of Practice, a new category of college teachers proposed by the higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC), has received a lot of attention. A top commission official said that over 4,300 industry experts and professionals have applied to become Professors of Practice and at least 140 higher education institutions have expressed interest in inducting these experts.

The commission had launched the Professor of Practice scheme for higher education institutions (HEIs) as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in August last year. The registration portal pop.ugc.ac.in for Professor of Practice was launched by the University Grants Commission on 16 May to bridge the gap between academia and industry by facilitating the hiring of experienced professionals in various fields.

As many as 4,388 experts or professionals and 140 universities, colleges and institutes have registered on the portal till July 2. Those registering for academic positions include experts in the fields of engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media and literature.

