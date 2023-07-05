UGC confirms NET, SET and SLET as minimum criteria for direct recruitment of Assistant Professor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @UGC_INDIA UGC revised eligibility criteria for Assistant professor posts in HEIs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has confirmed the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET), State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) as the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The announcement has been made by the UGC in the second amendment of minimum qualifications for the appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and other measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education under the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2023.

“NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions," UGC said in a release. The Commission has also deleted the first amendment made in the UGC Regulations, 2021 from the subsequent effect.

Earlier UGC has mandated the doctoral degree (PhD) as a minimum requirement for the Assistant Professor posts. However, from July 1, 2023, PhD qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional. Candidates who will qualify NET/SET/SLET will be eligible to apply for the Assistant Professorship posts in universities and colleges.