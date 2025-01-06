Schools closed in these states due to cold wave and foggy conditions, know when classes will resume

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Schools closed in THESE states due to cold wave

Amid the ongoing cold wave and foggy conditions, the government has closed schools in various parts of the country. This decision has been taken with the well-being of school students in mind. Schools in Jharkhand, Bihar, Kashmir, and Delhi are closed due to low visibility. In this article, we have mentioned where schools are closed and when they will resume.

Jharkhand schools closed

Jharkhand government announced the closure of schools from January 7 to 13 in view of cold wave conditions sweeping the eastern state. This closure is applicable for students till grade 8 for all categories of schools, including government, aided, minority and private, in view of prevailing cold wave conditions in the state. The classes for students of classes 9 to 12 would be held as usual.

Cold wave grips Bihar, schools to remain closed in Patna district

Due to the intense cold conditions, the Patna district administration ordered to close all government and private schools till class 8. According to the order, all schools till class 8, private and government, including pre-schools, Anganwadi centres and coaching centres in the state capital will remain shut till January 11. Earlier, The district administration in Patna has had also made it mandatory for all private and government schools (including pre-schools, anganwadi centres and coaching centres) to hold academic activities from 9 am to 4 pm between January 2 and 6.

Kashmir schools closed

Due to the cold, schools in Kashmir Valley are closed till February 28. As per the weather forecast, most parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received a fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday as the mercury stayed close to the freezing point in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day. Snowfall was witnessed in several areas of Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts in north Kashmir and some parts of Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir in the morning, officials said.

The night temperature in the Valley dipped sharply, with Kokernag in south Kashmir freezing at minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the region. In Srinagar, the mercury settled at a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, the Met office said. While Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam shivered at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Konibal in Pampore recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees.

Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a night temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Noida Schools Closed

In view of the increasing cold, the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, all board-recognized schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and others) operating in Gautam Buddha Nagar, from nursery to class 8 are closed till further orders. This decision has been taken for the well-being of school students due to severe cold and fog. Read more

Ghaziabad schools closed

All schools in Ghaziabad from classes 1 to 8 are closed due to extreme cold-wave conditions. According to the order, this closure will remain applicable from January 6 to 11. The order to close the school till January 11 was given by the District Officer Indra Vikram Singh.

Chandigarh school timing changed

Amid the ongoing cold and dense fog, the Chandigarh administration has changed the school timings for government, government-aided and recognised private schools in the Union Territory. According to the order issued, classes in physical mode have been suspended for classes up to class 8, however, online classes will be held from 9 am. At the same time, classes for students from class 9 to 12 will start only after 9:30 am and end by 3:30 pm. Timings for staff may be adjusted accordingly.

