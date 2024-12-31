Tuesday, December 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Holiday Calendar 2025: Here is complete list of public and restricted holidays for schools, offices

Holiday Calendar 2025: Here is complete list of public and restricted holidays for schools, offices

Holiday Calendar 2025 includes information about the days on which schools and government offices will remain closed. If you are planning a vacation for the new year, you can check the upcoming holidays 2025 list below.

Written By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 31, 2024 12:41 IST, Updated : Dec 31, 2024 13:25 IST
Holiday Calendar 2025
Image Source : FILE Holiday Calendar 2025

Holiday Calendar 2025: Few hours left for the new year. The excitement and celebrations are filling the air with joy and anticipation. As we bid adieu to 2024, let's take a sneak peek at the upcoming holidays and plan your year ahead! Here we have compiled a list of gazetted and restricted holidays, which will give you an idea about the upcoming holidays in 2025. Check key dates and days when schools, and offices will remain closed in 2025. 

Gazzed Holidays 2025: Schools, and offices will remain closed on THESE days!

Date and Day Event
January 26, Sunday
 Republic Day
February 26, Wednesday Maha Shivaratri
March 14, Friday Holi
March 31, Monday Eid-ul-Fitr
April 10, Thursday
 Mahavir Jayanti
April 18, Friday Good Friday
May 12, Monday Buddha Purnima
June 7, Saturday Id-ul-Adha (Bakrid)
July 6, Sunday Muharram
August 15, Friday Independence Day
August 16, Saturday Janmashtami
September 5, Friday The birth of the Prophet (Id-e-Milad)
October 2, Thursday Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
October 2, Thursday Dussehra
October 20, Monday Diwali (Deepavali)
November 5, Wednesday Guru Nanak's Birthday
December 25, Thursday
 Christmas Day

Restricted Holidays in 2025

Restricted holidays are an option. This allows individuals to take leave based on their preferences. Here is the list of the restricted holidays for 2025.

Date and Day Event
January 1, Wednesday New Year’s Day
January 6, Monday Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday
January 14 Tuesday Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal
February 2, Sunday  Basant Panchami
February 12 Wednesday  Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday
February 19 Wednesday Shivaji Jayanti
February 23, Sunday Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati
March 13, Thursday Holika Dahan
March 14, Friday Dolyatra
April 16, Sunday  Ram Navami
August 15, Saturday Janmashtami
August 27, Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi
September 5, Friday  Onam or Thiruonam 
September 29, Monday Dussehra (Saptami)
September 30 Tuesday Dussehra (Mahashtami) 
October 1, Wednesday Dussehra (Mahanavmi)
October 7, Tuesday Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday
October 10, Friday Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth)
October 20, Monday  Naraka Chaturdasi
October 22, Wednesday Govardhan Puja
October 23, Thursday  Bhai Duj
October 28, Tuesday Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja)
November 24, Monday  Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day
December 24, Wednesday  Christmas Eve 
December 25, Thursday Christmas 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement