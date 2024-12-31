Holiday Calendar 2025: Here is complete list of public and restricted holidays for schools, offices

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Holiday Calendar 2025

Holiday Calendar 2025: Few hours left for the new year. The excitement and celebrations are filling the air with joy and anticipation. As we bid adieu to 2024, let's take a sneak peek at the upcoming holidays and plan your year ahead! Here we have compiled a list of gazetted and restricted holidays, which will give you an idea about the upcoming holidays in 2025. Check key dates and days when schools, and offices will remain closed in 2025.

Gazzed Holidays 2025: Schools, and offices will remain closed on THESE days!

Date and Day Event January 26, Sunday Republic Day February 26, Wednesday Maha Shivaratri March 14, Friday Holi March 31, Monday Eid-ul-Fitr April 10, Thursday Mahavir Jayanti April 18, Friday Good Friday May 12, Monday Buddha Purnima June 7, Saturday Id-ul-Adha (Bakrid) July 6, Sunday Muharram August 15, Friday Independence Day August 16, Saturday Janmashtami September 5, Friday The birth of the Prophet (Id-e-Milad) October 2, Thursday Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday October 2, Thursday Dussehra October 20, Monday Diwali (Deepavali) November 5, Wednesday Guru Nanak's Birthday December 25, Thursday Christmas Day

Restricted Holidays in 2025

Restricted holidays are an option. This allows individuals to take leave based on their preferences. Here is the list of the restricted holidays for 2025.