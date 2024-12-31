Holiday Calendar 2025: Here is complete list of public and restricted holidays for schools, offices

Holiday Calendar 2025: Few hours left for the new year. The excitement and celebrations are filling the air with joy and anticipation. As we bid adieu to 2024, let's take a sneak peek at the upcoming holidays and plan your year ahead! Here we have compiled a list of gazetted and restricted holidays, which will give you an idea about the upcoming holidays in 2025. Check key dates and days when schools, and offices will remain closed in 2025.
Gazzed Holidays 2025: Schools, and offices will remain closed on THESE days!
|Date and Day
|Event
January 26, Sunday
|Republic Day
|February 26, Wednesday
|Maha Shivaratri
|March 14, Friday
|Holi
|March 31, Monday
|Eid-ul-Fitr
April 10, Thursday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 18, Friday
|Good Friday
|May 12, Monday
|Buddha Purnima
|June 7, Saturday
|Id-ul-Adha (Bakrid)
|July 6, Sunday
|Muharram
|August 15, Friday
|Independence Day
|August 16, Saturday
|Janmashtami
|September 5, Friday
|The birth of the Prophet (Id-e-Milad)
|October 2, Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
|October 2, Thursday
|Dussehra
|October 20, Monday
|Diwali (Deepavali)
|November 5, Wednesday
|Guru Nanak's Birthday
December 25, Thursday
|Christmas Day
Restricted Holidays in 2025
Restricted holidays are an option. This allows individuals to take leave based on their preferences. Here is the list of the restricted holidays for 2025.
|Date and Day
|Event
|January 1, Wednesday
|New Year’s Day
|January 6, Monday
|Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday
|January 14 Tuesday
|Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal
|February 2, Sunday
|Basant Panchami
|February 12 Wednesday
|Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday
|February 19 Wednesday
|Shivaji Jayanti
|February 23, Sunday
|Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati
|March 13, Thursday
|Holika Dahan
|March 14, Friday
|Dolyatra
|April 16, Sunday
|Ram Navami
|August 15, Saturday
|Janmashtami
|August 27, Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi
|September 5, Friday
|Onam or Thiruonam
|September 29, Monday
|Dussehra (Saptami)
|September 30 Tuesday
|Dussehra (Mahashtami)
|October 1, Wednesday
|Dussehra (Mahanavmi)
|October 7, Tuesday
|Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday
|October 10, Friday
|Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth)
|October 20, Monday
|Naraka Chaturdasi
|October 22, Wednesday
|Govardhan Puja
|October 23, Thursday
|Bhai Duj
|October 28, Tuesday
|Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja)
|November 24, Monday
|Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day
|December 24, Wednesday
|Christmas Eve
|December 25, Thursday
|Christmas