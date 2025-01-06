Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Are schools, and collges closed today? | Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, celebrated to mark the birth of the tenth Sikh Guru, will be observed on Monday, January 6, 2025. This day holds immense religious and cultural significance for the Sikh community, as it commemorates the birth of Guru Gobind Singh, the founder of the Khalsa and a champion of justice, equality, and righteousness.

The day is a public holiday in several regions of India, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, where it is officially recognized. As a result, schools in these areas are expected to remain closed in observance of the occasion. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a restricted holiday across India, meaning that while it is not a nationwide public holiday, educational institutions in Sikh-majority regions and places with a significant Sikh population often close for the day.

In states like Chandigarh and Haryana, where Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a government-recognised holiday, schools, colleges, government offices, and certain private businesses will be closed. In Punjab, the day is marked with grand celebrations, including processions and prayers, which contribute to the festive atmosphere and cause school closures.

However, in other parts of India, the day may not be observed as an official holiday. Schools in these regions will likely remain open unless they are in areas where the holiday is specifically recognized due to religious observance. Therefore, parents and guardians should check with individual schools about their holiday schedules.

While banks in Chandigarh will remain closed, other government institutions, offices, and private businesses across India, particularly outside Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, will remain open. For anyone planning important tasks or banking activities on this date, it is recommended to confirm the status of services in their respective areas.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti serves as a reminder of the Guru's teachings of bravery, equality, and the fight against injustice, and is an important occasion for Sikhs across India and the world.