School timings in this district of Bihar revised due to cold wave conditions, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Due to prevailing cold weather during morning and evening hours, the district magistrate of Patna has issued a directive for all private and government schools including Aanganwadi Kendra/pre-schools. According to the order, schools in the district will be operational from 9 am from January 2 to 6. This decision has been taken for the well-being of school students. The order was released by the district magistrate, Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh on January 1, 2025.

What was said in the official notice?

The official order reads, ''Due to prevailing cold weather during morning and evening hours, health and life of children may get adversely affected. Therefore, I, Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna, as per provisions under section 163 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita do hereby prohibit the academic activities, before 9 am and after 5 pm, of all private and government schools including Aanganwadi Kendra/pre-schools of Patna district from January 2 to 6, for all classes.''

No change in pre board exam schedule

According to the order, special classes and exams for pre-board and board exam preparation will continue as scheduled, unaffected by the new directive.