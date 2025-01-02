Thursday, January 02, 2025
     
School timings in this district of Bihar revised due to cold wave conditions, check schedule

Patna schools timings revised: In view of extreme cold weather conditions, the Patna district administration has revised school timings for all grades from January 2 to 6. Check the revised school timings here.

Published : Jan 02, 2025 14:27 IST, Updated : Jan 02, 2025 14:42 IST
Due to prevailing cold weather during morning and evening hours, the district magistrate of Patna has issued a directive for all private and government schools including Aanganwadi Kendra/pre-schools. According to the order, schools in the district will be operational from 9 am from January 2 to 6. This decision has been taken for the well-being of school students. The order was released by the district magistrate, Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh on January 1, 2025.

What was said in the official notice?

The official order reads, ''Due to prevailing cold weather during morning and evening hours, health and life of children may get adversely affected. Therefore, I, Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna, as per provisions under section 163 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita do hereby prohibit the academic activities, before 9 am and after 5 pm, of all private and government schools including Aanganwadi Kendra/pre-schools of Patna district from January 2 to 6, for all classes.''

 

No change in pre board exam schedule

According to the order, special classes and exams for pre-board and board exam preparation will continue as scheduled, unaffected by the new directive. 

 

