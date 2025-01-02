Noida schools closed till Class 8 due to extreme cold weather conditions: When will classes resume?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Noida schools are closed till further notice

In view of extreme cold weather conditions, all schools from classes one to eight in Gautam Buddha Nagar will remain closed till further notice. This decision has been taken for the well-being of school students due to severe cold and fog. District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar has sent a letter to the principals of all schools in this regard and given instructions.

According to the order, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has given an order for declaring a holiday in schools. He said that the cold has been increasing in the last few days and there is dense fog in the morning. In such a situation, it becomes challenging for the school students to come to school. The administration has completely closed all board-recognized schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and others) operating in Gautam Buddha Nagar, including nursery to class 8, until further orders. This order is effective immediately and must be strictly complied with, Pawar said in a statement.

