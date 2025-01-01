Winter Vacation 2025: State-wise schools closing and opening details - full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Winter Vacation 2025: In view of the increasing cold, schools in various northern states have announced winter vacations. Recently, the Punjab government extended the winter vacations for schools across the state due to the ongoing cold wave. According to the new order, all government-aided, recognized, and private schools will remain closed till January 7. Schools will be operational from January 8 onwards. Apart from this, schools in Delhi-NCR are closed for 15 days from January 1 onwards. The schools in the adjoining areas of the national capital, Gurgaon and Faridabad, are also closed from January 1 to 15, 2025. Noida and Ghaziabad schools will operate from January 15 onwards. The schools in Noida and Ghaziabad were closed on December 31. Here, we have compiled a state-wise school winter vacation holiday list, which will give you an idea about the reopening of the schools. Have a look.

School Winter Vacation: State-wise winter holiday list

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Uttar Pradesh are closed for fifteen days amid cold weather conditions in all the districts, including Noida and Ghaziabad. According to the education department orders, schools in the state are closed for 15 days from December 31, 2024. The schools will reopen on January 15 onwards.

Delhi: Delhi schools are closed for 15 days, from January 1 to 15. The schools will reopen on January 16.

Punjab: The government has extended the holidays due to cold-wave conditions. Now, the schools in Punjab will observe winter break till January 7. Earlier, the schools were to reopen on January 1.

Rajasthan: The schools in Rajasthan will remain closed till January 5. However, in view of the severe cold weather conditions, these holidays can be extended. The parents and students have been advised to stay tuned to the official authorities.

Haryana: The schools in Haryana will remain closed till January 15.

Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh: Government schools in Jharkhand will open on January 6, while Madhya Pradesh schools will open on January 5.

Jammu and Kashmir: The schools in Jammu and Kashmir till standards 5 and 12 will remain closed till February 28.

The schools in Jammu and Kashmir till standards 5 and 12 will remain closed till February 28. Bihar: The schools in Bihar from Class 1 to 12 were closed between December 25 to 31.

Students and parents have been advised to keep in touch with the official authorities about the opening of the schools as the holidays can be extended in view of severe cold conditions.