Holiday Calendar 2025: UP government issues annual holiday calendar for schools, and offices - check schedule

UP School Holiday 2024: The Uttar Pradesh government has released the annual holiday calendar for school-goers and office-goers. According to the calendar, there will be a total of 24 public and 31 unrestricted holidays in the year 2025. Most of the holidays fall on weekends, so children and office workers may be a little disappointed.
The official notice has mentioned that there will be no additional holiday in case any festival, celebration or birth anniversary of a great man falls on the same day. In 2025, 14 holidays will fall on Saturday and Sunday, so office workers and school children will not be able to avail the benefits of some holidays. Apart from this, the government has announced general holidays on national festivals like 26 January (Republic Day), 15 August (Independence Day) and 2 October (Gandhi Jayanti). Individuals can check the UP School Holiday Calendar 2025-2026 below.
UP School Holiday Calendar 2025-2026
Here's the list of all the holidays that UP students will be celebrating in 2025. As the upcoming year will not be a leap year, there will be a total of 365 days in total. In 2024, there were 366 days because of the leap year. The next one will occur on February 29, 2028. Check the complete holiday list below in the article.
|Total Number of Days in 2025
|365 days
|Total Number of Saturdays
|52
|Total Number of Sundays
|52
UP Holiday Calendar 2025
|Dates
|Days
|Festivals
|14 January 2025
|Tuesday
|Birthday of Hazrat Ali
|26 January 2025
|Sunday
|Republic Day
|14 February 2025
|Friday
|Mahashivratri
|13 March 2025
|Friday
|Holika Dahan
|14 March 2025
|Thursday
|Holi
|31 March 2025
|Monday
|Eid-ul-Fitr
|6 April- 2025
|Sunday
|Ram Navami
|10 April 2025
|Thursday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|14 April 2025
|Monday
|Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
|17 April 2025
|Friday
|Good Friday
|12 May 2025
|Monday
|Buddha Purnima
|7 June 2025
|Saturday
|Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)
|6 July 2025
|Sunday
|Muharram
|9 August 2025
|Saturday
|Raksha Bandhan
|15 August 2025
|Friday
|Independence Day
|16 August 2025
|Saturday
|Janmashtami
|5 September 2025
|Friday
|Eid e Milad (Bara Vafat)
|1 October 2025
|Wednesday
|Dussehra Mahanavami
|2 October 2025
|Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Vijayadashami
|20 October 2025
|Monday
|Diwali
|22 October 2025
|Wednesday
|Govardhan Puja
|23 October 2025
|Thursday
|Bhai Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti
|5 November 2025
|Wednesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
|25 December 2025
|Thursday
|Christmas Day
List of Restricted Holidays in the year 2025
|Dates
|Events
|January 1, 2025
|New Year's Day
|January 1, 2025
|Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Muinuddin Chishti Ajmeri Garib Nawaz
|14 January 2025
|Makar Sankranti
|24 January 2025
|Birth anniversary of Jananayak Karpuri Thakur
|2 February 2025
|Basant Panchami
|12 February 2025
|Sant Ravidas Jayanti
|14 February 2025
|Shab-e-Barat