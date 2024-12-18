Holiday Calendar 2025: UP government issues annual holiday calendar for schools, and offices - check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Holiday Calendar 2025 list out

UP School Holiday 2024: The Uttar Pradesh government has released the annual holiday calendar for school-goers and office-goers. According to the calendar, there will be a total of 24 public and 31 unrestricted holidays in the year 2025. Most of the holidays fall on weekends, so children and office workers may be a little disappointed.

The official notice has mentioned that there will be no additional holiday in case any festival, celebration or birth anniversary of a great man falls on the same day. In 2025, 14 holidays will fall on Saturday and Sunday, so office workers and school children will not be able to avail the benefits of some holidays. Apart from this, the government has announced general holidays on national festivals like 26 January (Republic Day), 15 August (Independence Day) and 2 October (Gandhi Jayanti). Individuals can check the UP School Holiday Calendar 2025-2026 below.

UP School Holiday Calendar 2025-2026

Here's the list of all the holidays that UP students will be celebrating in 2025. As the upcoming year will not be a leap year, there will be a total of 365 days in total. In 2024, there were 366 days because of the leap year. The next one will occur on February 29, 2028. Check the complete holiday list below in the article.

Total Number of Days in 2025 365 days Total Number of Saturdays 52 Total Number of Sundays 52

UP Holiday Calendar 2025

Dates Days Festivals 14 January 2025 Tuesday Birthday of Hazrat Ali 26 January 2025 Sunday Republic Day 14 February 2025 Friday Mahashivratri 13 March 2025 Friday Holika Dahan 14 March 2025 Thursday Holi 31 March 2025 Monday Eid-ul-Fitr 6 April- 2025 Sunday Ram Navami 10 April 2025 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti 14 April 2025 Monday Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti 17 April 2025 Friday Good Friday 12 May 2025 Monday Buddha Purnima 7 June 2025 Saturday Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) 6 July 2025 Sunday Muharram 9 August 2025 Saturday Raksha Bandhan 15 August 2025 Friday Independence Day 16 August 2025 Saturday Janmashtami 5 September 2025 Friday Eid e Milad (Bara Vafat) 1 October 2025 Wednesday Dussehra Mahanavami 2 October 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Vijayadashami 20 October 2025 Monday Diwali 22 October 2025 Wednesday Govardhan Puja 23 October 2025 Thursday Bhai Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti 5 November 2025 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima 25 December 2025 Thursday Christmas Day

List of Restricted Holidays in the year 2025