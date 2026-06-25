PSEB Punjab Board releases 10th, 12th supplementary date sheets 2026; check exam schedule

Amritsar:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2026. PSEB Class 10 supplementary exam is scheduled to be held from July 6 to 10, Class 12 compartment exam from July 4 to 6, 2026. The students can check and download PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary date sheets 2026 on the official website - pseb.ac.in. PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two shifts - 11 am to 1:15 pm and 11 am to 2:15 pm.

PSEB 10th supplementary exam dates 2026

Exam dates Subjects July 6 English, Science, Computer Science, Science and Technology July 7 Mathematics, Agricultural Science & Technology, Urdu July 8 Social Science, Computer Applications July 9 Hindi July 10 Punjabi -A, Punjab History and Culture - A, Sanskrit, French, Urdu, Arabic.

PSEB 12th supplementary exam dates 2026

Exam Dates Subjects July 4 Environmental Education July 6 Home Science, Sociology, Psychology, Business Studies, Public Administration, Music (Vocal), Philosophy, Fine Arts, Agriculture, Geography, Physical Education, Media Studies, Accountancy, Computer Application, General English, Hindi, Dance, General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture, Gurmat Sangeet, Music (Instrumental), NCC, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Chinese, Agriculture Science, Drawing and Painting, Compute Science, Economics, Biology, Punjabi Literature and Grammar, Mathematics.

How to download PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary datesheets 2026

The candidates can check and download PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary date sheets on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary exam schedule, students need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 and 12 exam schedule PDF link. PSEB Punjab Board 10th and 12th supplementary date sheets PDF will be available for download on the screen, save PSEB 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Click on PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary exam schedule PDF link

PSEB 10th and 12th datesheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save PSEB 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

PSEB 10th, 12th admit card update

PSEB 10th and 12th admit card will be available for download on the official portal - pseb.ac.in soon. The candidates can expect their PSEB 10th and 12th admit card by July 1 or 2 on the official portal - pseb.ac.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download PSEB 10th and 12th hall ticket -

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Click on PSEB 10th and 12th admit card PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as login credentials

PSEB 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save PSEB 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary exams 2026, please visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.

- With inputs from Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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