Preamble dropped from Class 9 textbook? 'Misleading', NCERT denies report

New Delhi:

Amid reports of Preamble removed from NCERT Class 9 Social Science textbook, NCERT termed the reports misleading, and said, " the Preamble continues to appear in the opening pages of all new NCERT textbooks including all Social Science textbooks. It is also part of grade 10 syllabus."

The curriculum has been redesigned under the new National Curriculum Framework, so topics have been redistributed across different Grades instead of being covered in a single textbook, sources in NCERT told news agency ANI. As per NCERT, the constitutional values including secularism, justice, liberty and socialism, are already incorporated in the Grade 7 Social Science textbook and will be dealt with in more detail in Grade 10.



NCERT includes chapters on SIR, Emergency

NCERT has included chapter on SIR in Class 9 Social Science text book. The book — ‘Understanding Society India and Beyond: Part 1’ describes India's electoral process as "unparalleled." According to the book, the Election Commission is responsible for conducting free and fair elections in the country, as well as preparing electoral rolls and strengthening the democratic system.

For the first time, the book includes a separate chapter on Special Intensive Revision (SIR), explaining that its objective is to update the electoral roll, verify it, and rectify errors. According to the NCERT, this process ensures that no eligible voter is deprived of the right to vote and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.

The book also explains that during the Special Summary Revision (SSR), the names of new voters who have turned 18 are added. Meanwhile, the names of individuals who have passed away, changed their addresses, or are listed more than once are removed from the list. Additionally, claims and objections are invited from the public before the final electoral roll is published, ensuring that any errors can be rectified in a timely manner.

The book also features a section on Emergency in a chapter titled ‘Democracy’ under topic - ‘Challenges to democratic practices in India’. As per the chapter, "one of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing."

Also Read | NCERT includes chapters on SIR, Emergency in Class 9 Social Science text book