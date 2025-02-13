Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Episode 3: Takeaways from Technical Guruji and Radhika Gupta's Masterclass

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/MYGOV Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Episode 3

The third episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha featured YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, also known as "Technical Guruji," and Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. They shared some mantras with the students on the role of gadgets during exams, highlighting their benefits and potential drawbacks during their technology masterclass, which was a part of the PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha. In this article, we have listed key takeaways from their masterclass. Have a look.

Master Technology: "Learn to become masters of technology and not slaves. Technology should play role of a good enabler but your own intelligence, sharpness and creativity should take precedence," Chaudhary told students.

Use gadgets as tools: The duo advised students to use gadgets as tools, not as distractions.

Effective time management: The duo shared tips on managing time efficiently, and utilizing gadgets to stay organized and focused.

AI can be a good study partner: Sharing anecdotes about the era of "Floppy disks" and the evolvement of technology since then, Gupta said today Artificial Intelligence can play a role of a good study partner. "But it has to be used wisely. It can give you all the knowledge, the wisdom, detailed analysis but basic concepts should be yours. If you are thorough with them you will be able to utilise AI with wisdom," she said.

Be a decision maker: The two guests also played a game with students called "AI charades" based on the popular game "dumb charades". The students were asked to draw pictures of certain famous personalities using AI without naming them."This is called 'prompt engineering' and the game of AI is all about the right prompt," Chaudhary said. Gupta, however, guided students to not let AI become their decision-maker. "For example, you want to make a choice between what stream to choose--Arts or science. AI can give you detailed analysis which can help you in decision making but the decision has to be yours. You cannot tomorrow think that AI asked me to do this," she said.

