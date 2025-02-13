Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
  PPC 2025 Day 3 LIVE: Technical Guruji and Radhika Gupta to interact with students on technology, finance today
PPC 2025 Day 3 LIVE: The third episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be streamlined today, February 13, at 10 am. Stay tuned to this live blog to know importance of technology, and finance in everyone's lives.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 12, 2025 13:10 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 9:47 IST
Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta
Image Source : X Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: In the third session of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, finance expert Radhika Gupta and popular tech vlogger Technical Guruji will talk to students today, February 13, 2025 at 10 am. They will discuss two significant topics with the students - Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Finance—offering valuable insights into their evolving role in education and careers. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 episode 3 can be watched across all platforms, including the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education, MyGov India, PM Modi's YouTube channel, Doordarshan channels, and through live airing on radio channels — All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel. 

In the second episode, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone discussed exam stress, mental health, and personal issues faced in school. The event started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students at Sunder Nursery, which has been addressing a wide range of issues, from leadership and anxiety management to the need to release feelings.

Stay tuned to this live blog to learn how technology and finance play a crucial role in one's lives.

 

Live updates :Pariksha Pe Charcha Day 3 2025

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the topic of episode 3 in Pariksha Pe Charcha?

    During the third episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary popularly known as "Tehnical Guruji" and Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund will talk about the role of gadgets during exams, time management and how to use technology as a study partner, are among the subjects which will be discussed.

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When will episode 3 broadcast?

    The third episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be telecast at 10 am today, February 13. Stay tuned to this live blog to get latest updates on the programme.

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    PPC 2025 Day 3 LIVE: Watch Promo

    In the released teaser, Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji was seen talking about the good and bad of Artificial Intelligence (AI). “I will use AI as a tool. But if I become dependent on it for everything, then what about my creativity?” he said.

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 episode 3: Who are main guests?

    The third episode focuses on technology and artificial intelligence. Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Funds, and Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, will discuss this at 10 am today, February 13.

  • Feb 13, 2025 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Where can I watch episode 3?

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 episode 3 will be streamed across all platforms, including the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education, MyGov India, PM Modi's YouTube channel, Doordarshan channels, and through live airing on radio channels — All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel. 

