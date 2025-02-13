PPC 2025 Day 3 LIVE: Technical Guruji and Radhika Gupta to interact with students on technology, finance today

Follow us on Image Source : X Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: In the third session of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, finance expert Radhika Gupta and popular tech vlogger Technical Guruji will talk to students today, February 13, 2025 at 10 am. They will discuss two significant topics with the students - Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Finance—offering valuable insights into their evolving role in education and careers. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 episode 3 can be watched across all platforms, including the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education, MyGov India, PM Modi's YouTube channel, Doordarshan channels, and through live airing on radio channels — All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel.

In the second episode, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone discussed exam stress, mental health, and personal issues faced in school. The event started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students at Sunder Nursery, which has been addressing a wide range of issues, from leadership and anxiety management to the need to release feelings.

Stay tuned to this live blog to learn how technology and finance play a crucial role in one's lives.