Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Day 2: Key takeaways from Deepika Padukone's master class for exam warriors

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 has opted for a new format and style, with more personalities involved to address students preparing for this year's Board examinations. The event includes eight episodes covering topics on Sports & Discipline, Mental Health, Nutrition, Technology & Finance, Creativity & Positivity, Mindfulness & Mental Peace, and Success Stories. The first episode featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students at Sundar Nursery, and in the second episode, the renowned actress Deepika Padukone shared tips on maintaining good mental health and suggested fun activities to beat exam stress. In this article, we have listed the key takeaways from Deepika Padukone's session that one can apply to their life. Have a look.

Key Takeaways from Deepika Padukone's Master Class

Prioritise mental health: During her session, the Bollywood star emphasized the importance of mental well-being. She suggested students identify the cause of their stress and express it to someone they can trust. The actor shared her struggle with depression and also advised the students to learn to derive happiness from their strengths. "To manage stress, talk to your parents the night before exams. Identify the cause of your stress and express it to someone you can trust,” she said during the interaction broadcast on Wednesday.

Focus on strengths, not weaknesses: She encouraged students to identify and build on their strengths, rather than dwelling on weaknesses. "I think competition and comparison is a part of life. Competition is not a bad thing, but recognising our strengths and weaknesses, focusing more on our strengths, and working on our weaknesses is probably the only way to do it," Padukone said during the session.

Express, don't suppress emotions: Deepika highlighted the need to express emotions openly, whether with family, friends or through journaling. "Like Shri Narendra Modi ji has mentioned in his book 'Exam Warriors' -- 'express, never suppress'. When you're preparing for exams, you start feeling better. And you're able to live a happier, healthier life," she told students during the episode of the PPC session.

Maintain a balanced routine: She highlighted the importance of balancing studies with self-care, including sleep, hydration, exercise, and meditation. Sleep well, hydrate, exercise, and meditate," she added.

Academic performance isn't everything: Deepika reminded students that exam results don't define their future success.

Seek help when needed: She encouraged students to seek support from teachers, family, or friends when struggling with academic or personal issues.

Practicing mindfulness: Deepika introduced students to the 5-4-3-2-1 (See, touch, listen, smell, and taste) grounding technique to help manage stress and anxiety.

What's next?

Next in the series is a chat with YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary popularly known as "Technical Guruji" and Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which will be broadcast on Thursday, February 13. The role of gadgets during exams, time management and how to use technology as a study partner, are among the subjects which will be discussed during the programme.