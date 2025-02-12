Pariksha Pe Charcha Highlights:Deepika Padukone shares personal experiences on mental health in second episode

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 LIVE: The second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha has been started today, February 12, at 10 am. In this episode, Indian actress, entrepreneur and mental health advocate, Deepika Padukone is talking to students about the importance of mental health and student well-being. The second episode can be watched across all government portal such as Youtube channel of the Ministry of Education, MyGov India, PM Modi's YouTube channel, Doordarshan channels, and through live airing on radio channels — All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel.
Stay tuned to this live blog to know here insights and personal experiences.