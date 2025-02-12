Pariksha Pe Charcha Highlights:Deepika Padukone shares personal experiences on mental health in second episode

A student from CBSE abroad asked a question to Deepika Padukone, ''How can we maintain mental peace and balance amidst the increasing pressures of exams and competitions?'' The actor said, ''I think competing with each other and making comparisons is a natural part of life. Competition, in itself, is not a bad thing. However, it's essential to recognize our strengths and weaknesses, focus on our strengths, and work on improving our weaknesses.

''I believe that as long as you can acknowledge and learn from those you consider as competition, you'll grow. Ask yourself, 'What can I learn from them?' and 'How can I do things differently?' For me, the biggest competition is with myself. When I've done a scene a certain way, I challenge myself to do it better the next time. That's how I approach it", she added.