Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
  Pariksha Pe Charcha Highlights:Deepika Padukone shares personal experiences on mental health in second episode

The second episode of PPC (Pariksha Pe Charcha) has started. In the second episode, Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone shared her personal experiences on mental health and taught students how to deal with mental pressure.

Published : Feb 11, 2025 14:19 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 10:54 IST
Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone
Image Source : X Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 LIVE: The second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha has been started today, February 12, at 10 am. In this episode, Indian actress, entrepreneur and mental health advocate, Deepika Padukone is talking to students about the importance of mental health and student well-being. The second episode can be watched across all government portal such as Youtube channel of the Ministry of Education, MyGov India, PM Modi's YouTube channel, Doordarshan channels, and through live airing on radio channels — All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel.

Stay tuned to this live blog to know here insights and personal experiences.

 

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Second Episode

  • Feb 12, 2025 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Deepika Padukone thanks prime minister Narendra Modi

    Deepika Padukone thanked the audience, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting her in the show.

  • Feb 12, 2025 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What did you learn today, asks hosts to students

    After the interaction, the host asked the students, “What did you learn today?” A student quickly responded, “To always carry a smile on your face.” Another student said, “You just have to look into yourself and find your biggest strength.”

  • Feb 12, 2025 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to stay in present, asks host

    In the show, the host asks Actor Deepika Padukone, ''As the exams are approaching, suggest a hack for the present moment''. Deepika Padukone shared a mindfulness hack to help students stay present in the moment. She guided them through a sensory exercise:

    "Look around and notice five things you can see.
    Touch four things around you.
    Listen carefully and identify three sounds you can hear.
    Notice two scents or smells around you.
    And finally, find one thing you can taste."

     

     

     

  • Feb 12, 2025 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Identify your strengths, says Deepika Padukone

    Deepika said, ''One should identify their strengths, and automatically, you start feeling like a different person''.

  • Feb 12, 2025 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Deepika Padukone teaches students in playful manner

    She then made the kids take part in an activity. She said, “I want you all to visualise that one strength that all of you have and write it down. How amazing this activity is. You realise there are so many things that you are actually good at.” Then, she read all the notes that were written by the students. She said, ''You've said ''expressing on paper story-writing, providing comfort and i think that is so amazing Juhi, because very often, we're only concerned about how we can express ourselves. You've said ''expressing on paper story-writing, providing comfort and i think that is so amazing Juhi, because very often, we're only concerned about how we can express ourselves. Anubhav Kumar has written, belive in myself and leadership''

  • Feb 12, 2025 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How can we maintain mental peace and balance amidst the increasing pressures of exams and competitions?, asks a student from CBSE abroad

    A student from CBSE abroad asked a question to Deepika Padukone, ''How can we maintain mental peace and balance amidst the increasing pressures of exams and competitions?'' The actor said, ''I think competing with each other and making comparisons is a natural part of life. Competition, in itself, is not a bad thing. However, it's essential to recognize our strengths and weaknesses, focus on our strengths, and work on improving our weaknesses.

    ''I believe that as long as you can acknowledge and learn from those you consider as competition, you'll grow. Ask yourself, 'What can I learn from them?' and 'How can I do things differently?' For me, the biggest competition is with myself. When I've done a scene a certain way, I challenge myself to do it better the next time. That's how I approach it", she added.

     

  • Feb 12, 2025 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Deepika Padukone talks about her childhood

    Deepika Padukone, who made a grand entry, and warmly greeted the students with a smile. She shared a lighthearted anecdote about her childhood, saying, "I was a very naughty child. I would always climb onto tables, chairs, and sofas and jump off them." She then opened up about her experience with exam preparation, revealing, "I used to get extremely stressed during exams, particularly because I was weak in math – a subject I still struggle with."

     

  • Feb 12, 2025 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Deepika Padukone to discuss mental health shortly with students

    Deepika Padukone is soon to discuss mental health shortly with students. Stay tuned.

  • Feb 12, 2025 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Pariksha Pe Charcha Second Episode: Watch teaser

  • Feb 12, 2025 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Where can I watch second episode

    The second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will be streamlined across all government portals such as the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education, MyGov India, PM Modi's YouTube channel, Doordarshan channels, and through live airing on radio channels — All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel.

     

  • Feb 12, 2025 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Deepika Padukone shares importance of rest

    In the teaser, Deepika Padukone reflects on the time she relentlessly worked, neglecting her mental health until it eventually took a toll. She stated, “I kept working continuously. But one day, I fell unconscious. After a couple of days, I realized I was suffering from depression.”

     

     

  • Feb 12, 2025 9:45 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    PPC second episode: Deepika Padukone thanks PM Modi for supporting students

    In the teaser, the 39-year-old actress thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering dedication to supporting students' mental well-being.

  • Feb 12, 2025 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Deepika Padukone to advice students on Mental Health Awareness

    In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Actor Deepika Padukone will discuss mental health and well-being with students. In the teaser shared by the government on its social media platform, a student asks Deepika Padukone about steps to improve their mental health. The actress’s advice is simple yet powerful: "Always express, never suppress. Be it with anybody," she says, urging students not to bottle up their feelings and to speak openly with family and friends when needed.  She said, '' Narendra Modi talks about an important thing in his book, Exam Warrior, i.e. 'Express, never suppress'. Always express yourselves, whether it is with your friends, parents, teachers, or by journaling".

     

  • Feb 12, 2025 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: When, where and how to watch the second episode

    This program will be broadcast live on the official social media platforms of PIB and the Ministry of Education. Additionally, this program will also be shown to children in numerous schools.

     

