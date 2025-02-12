Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Radhika Gupta and Technical Guruji to speak about technology and finance | Details

Follow us on Image Source : X Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Episode 3

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha successfully concluded today, February 12 with Deepika Padukone. The next session will have Radhika Gupta and Technical Guruji, where they will speak about Technology and Finance. This session will be broadcast tomorrow, February 13, at 10 am.

Recently, the Ministry of Education provided an update on the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 series. According to the government, the third episode will be aired on February 13, 2025, at 10 am. In a post on X, MyGov stated, "Smart money and smarter tech– The Next #PPC2025 Episode!@iRadhikaGupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, shares key insights on financial literacy and smart money management! Joining the conversation, @TechnicalGuruji breaks down how AI should be your tool, not your crutch! Catch the full episode on 13th Feb at 10 am! Stay tuned!"

In the third episode, Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as 'Technical Guruji', and Radhika Gupta will discuss how technology can help empower students in learning and why financial literacy is an essential skill for every student. This episode can be watched on February 13 at 10 am across all platforms, including, Youtube channel of the Ministry of Education, MyGov India, PM Modi's YouTube channel, Doordarshan channels, and through live airing on radio channels — All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel.

In the promo, Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta inspire students to unlock the power of their senses. Technical Guruji emphasised that the world’s best camera is our eyes, encouraging students to capture life’s moments through their unique perspectives. Radhika Gupta adds that when we capture memories with our eyes, our other senses—including smell, sound, touch, and taste—also contribute, making the memory richer than anything a phone or camera can capture. The duo also guide students on how to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance their learning. Technical Guruji explains that AI is like an assistant that doesn’t need a salary. He advises students to use AI as a tool, but not to rely on it for everything.

In a fun interactive twist, Radhika Gupta engages students in a fun activity of AI-infused Dumb Charades, showcasing he exciting possibilities at the intersection of technology and creativity.

Watch PPC 2025 next episode promo

This year, 36 students from all State and UT, have been selected from State/UT Board Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Eklavya Model Residential School, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalaya. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will feature seven insightful episodes, bringing together renowned personalities from diverse fields to guide students on essential aspects of life and learning.

According to official data, this year, the programme has received an overwhelming response. Over 5 crore participants applied for this year's programme exemplifying its status as a Jan Andolan, inspiring collective celebration of learning. Last year, the programme received around 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal.